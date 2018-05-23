IPL 2018, KKR vs RR Eliminator: Twitterati lauds KKR’s outstanding performance against Rajasthan Royals

KKR beat RR by 25 runs. (Source: Express Photo by Partha Paul) KKR beat RR by 25 runs. (Source: Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Kolkata Knight Riders made a place in the second qualifier after beating Rajasthan Royals by 25 runs. Chasing 170, Rajasthan Royals were cruising towards the target when captain Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson were out there in the middle. But the departure of Rahane that was followed by the dismissal of Sanju Samson saw RR losing the plot and they eventually lost the match. Earlier, KKR rode on Dinesh Karthik’s 52 and 25-ball 49* to score 169/7. “I think winning 4 games on the row feels good. Credit to Shubman Gill. He played some lovely shots and eased the pressure of me. In these kind of crunch games, it is never about the par score. Touchwood, the bowlers have picked up their game. We fielded well as well today. They (RR) always think out of the box. You need to hold your game and nerves. Every game is important from here on,” Dinesh Karthik said after the match.

Outstanding performance from @KKRiders tonight to win over @rajasthanroyals. They have been one of the most balanced teams in the tournament. Would love to see them play in the finals! #KKRvRR #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/iwyi3d3U79 — R P Singh (@rpsingh) 23 May 2018

First 10 overs with d ball RR were outstanding,gave away too many in the next 10.While chasing RR were 87/1 after 10 & it looked like they may get this easily,but @KKRiders were superb to defend this.Prasidh has been mighty impressive & it will be interesting against SRH #KKRvRR — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 23 May 2018

Where is K Gowtham???? Didn’t finish his quota. Won’t get enough balls to bat either. #KKRvRR #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 23 May 2018

I think it was extremely creditable on the part of Rajasthan Royals to make the play-offs. But just didn’t have the fire-power to enforce a win once there — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 23 May 2018

Over of the match from an increasingly impressive Prasidh Krishna! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 23 May 2018

#KKR’s campaign is THE story of the #IPL. Loved the way they’ve fought relentlessly. Will be a tough game day after. Battle amongst the equals. Well played. #KKRHaiTaiyaar #KKRvRR #ApnaTukkaBhiLaga 😂🙈🤗 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 23 May 2018

Kolkata Knight Riders will now play Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier and the winner will meet Chennai Super Kings in the final on Sunday. CSK had earlier defeated Hyderabad in the first qualifier to register a berth in the final.

