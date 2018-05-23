IPL 2018 Final Hotstar video ad goes viral after Facebook user alleges it shows CSK vs KKR final

Kolkata Knight Riders play Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator on Wednesday. (Source: File) Kolkata Knight Riders play Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator on Wednesday. (Source: File)

A day after Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first Qualifying match of the IPL 2018 season, an advertisement showing CSK taking on Kolkata Knight Riders in the final has gone viral on social media. The first qualifier, which was aired on Wednesday on Hotstar, which is the official online streaming platform for the IPL appears to be a clip from a larger video. The Indian Express has reached out to Hotstar for a comment.

KKR, who finished 3rd in the table, will have to play and win two more matches before entering the final. The side led by Dinesh Karthik, went on to finish in the 3rd position in the table, and will have to beat the 4th-placed team Rajasthan Royals, so as to be eligible to play the second Qualifying match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It is only after winning the latter that they can face Chennai Super Kings in the final.

KKR will face RR on Wednesday at Eden Gardens in the Eliminator. On Tuesday, Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by two wickets. Their win was powered by a brilliant 42-ball 67 by Faf du Plessis. The final for the current edition of the tournament will be played on May 27, 2018.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd