Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • IPL 2018 Final Hotstar video ad goes viral after Facebook user alleges it shows CSK vs KKR final

IPL 2018 Final Hotstar video ad goes viral after Facebook user alleges it shows CSK vs KKR final

Chennai Super Kings have already entered the final of IPL 2018 season but Kolkata Knight Riders still at have to win two more matches to qualify.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 24, 2018 3:19:11 pm
Kolkata Knight Riders play Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator on Wednesday. (Source: File)
Related News

A day after Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first Qualifying match of the IPL 2018 season, an advertisement showing CSK taking on Kolkata Knight Riders in the final has gone viral on social media. The first qualifier, which was aired on Wednesday on Hotstar, which is the official online streaming platform for the IPL appears to be a clip from a larger video. The Indian Express has reached out to Hotstar for a comment.

KKR, who finished 3rd in the table, will have to play and win two more matches before entering the final. The side led by Dinesh Karthik, went on to finish in the 3rd position in the table, and will have to beat the 4th-placed team Rajasthan Royals, so as to be eligible to play the second Qualifying match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It is only after winning the latter that they can face Chennai Super Kings in the final.

KKR will face RR on Wednesday at Eden Gardens in the Eliminator. On Tuesday, Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by two wickets. Their win was powered by a brilliant 42-ball 67 by Faf du Plessis. The final for the current edition of the tournament will be played on May 27, 2018.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 