IPL 2018 Final, CSK vs SRH: Who won the toss in Mumbai? MS Dhoni, Kane Williamson confused

In a reminiscence of the 2011 World Cup final at the Wankhede, confusion prevailed during the toss before the IPL final between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday evening. Sanjay Manjrekar set up the stage for the toss with a few words of greetings. He then introduced the two captains, MS Dhoni and Kane Williamson, match referee Andy Pycroft and the toss representative.

It was MS Dhoni who spun the coin and Williamson called ‘tails’. While the coin settled down a few meters away from the gentlemen in the middle, Manjrekar failed to realize that was Dhoni who had spun the coin and kept asking the CSK skipper if he was the one who had called. Below is the sequence of events-

Sanjay Manjrekar: “You called heads”

MS Dhoni: “No, he called tails”

Sanjay Manjrekar: “Yes, you called heads”

MD Dhoni: “No, he called tails!”

While Williamson immediately signalled that MS had won the toss, Manjrekar kept getting it wrong as he kept asking MS rather than Kane. After some laughs it was eventually, it was Dhoni who resolved the issue by admitting that it was he who had won the toss.

Meanwhile, after winning the toss, Dhoni said, “MS Dhoni: We will bowl first. Looking at our bowling and batting, our batting will have to look to take extra pressure. The journey has been good. There were challenges thrown at us. We had a core group of players with us. We have one change. Karn Sharma comes in for Harbhajan Singh.”

Kane Williamson expressed his views and said, “We would have bowled first as well. It is a fresh wicket. Finals cricket and we will look to do the job. Get a competitive total and then assess the conditions. We are looking forward to the occasion. Fairly new franchise squad and all the boys are raring to go. We have two changes. Sandeep comes in for Khaleel. Saha is injured and Goswami comes in.”

