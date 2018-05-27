Follow Us:
IPL 2018 Final: Twitterati react to Shane Watson masterclass

In the final act of Indian Premier League, 2018 Chennai Super Kings are taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 28, 2018 8:09:44 am
Shane Watson rose to the occasion with a fantastic knock in the finals. (Source: BCCI)
In the final act of Indian Premier League, 2018 Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday. CSK lifted their third IPL title in their seventh IPL final and that was primarily due to a masterclass by former Aussie star Shane Watson. Watson’s sensational 117 which featured eight fours and nine sixes ensured that CSK reaches the target of 179 with ease. With two hundreds in season 11, Watson ended the tournament with 555 runs. Battling a hamstring problem, the 36-year-old reached his 50 in 33 balls and then raced to his hundred in 51 deliveries as CSK beat SRH for the fourth time in IPL 11 to end the campaign on a glorious note.

Watson’s matching winning effort in the big finals has grabbed the imagination of fans across the world. Here are some of the best reactions from the world of Twitter-

Meanwhile, Watson’s exceptional performance also drew praise from SRH head coach Tom Moody who said, “I saw something special tonight. Shane Watson’s innings was just out of the box; they needed something special and that’s what Watson provided.”

Commenting on his team’s performance, the 55-year-olds said, “I think the season has been really good. We had a few setbacks early on with a few players unavailable. It wasn’t a bad thing for us to come back to earth after the start, rejig something for the finals. Kane has shown the cricketing world that he can play all three formats leisurely. We are really fortunate to have him in the squad and every team is lucky to have him at the helm.”

