IPL 2018 Final: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special message for CSK, SRH

CSK and SRH are competing in the finals of Indian Premier League, 2018. (Source: BCCI) CSK and SRH are competing in the finals of Indian Premier League, 2018. (Source: BCCI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his wishes to the two teams, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, competing in the finals of Indian Premier League, 2018. Ahead of the big finals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, PM Modi sent his message through social media where he wrote, “My best wishes to both teams, @ChennaiIPL and @SunRisers for the finals. Have a wonderful game! May the spirit of sportsmanship be furthered in our society.” In the video attached to his tweet, Prime Minister Modi also spoke about the importance of the #FitnessChallenge and expressed happiness that country has lapped up the initiative with open arms.

In his radio show on Sunday- ‘Mann Ki Batt’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the campaign and said, “When I say ‘Fit India’, I believe that the more we play, the more we will inspire the country to come out & play. People are sharing videos of Fitness Challenge on Social Media; Everybody is now getting connected with this Fit India Campaign.”

#HumFitTohIndiaFit My best wishes to both teams, @ChennaiIPL and @SunRisers for the finals. Have a wonderful game! May the spirit of sportsmanship be furthered in our society – Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi.

@PMOIndia @Ra_THORe @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/OOnEdTdw2i — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 27 May 2018

The campaign has been hailed by sportspersons across the country. Recently former India captain Sunil Gavaskar lauded the initiative and said,”People from the film fraternity, sports, common citizens, members of armed forces, school teachers or even those toiling in fields and farms, their rising notes are building up to a crescendo. For me, it’s heartwarming that captain of Indian Cricket team Virat Kohli ji has included me in his challenge and I too have accepted his challenge.”

