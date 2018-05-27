IPL Final, CSK vs SRH: Everything you need to know about the CSK vs SRH final match

CSK skipper MS Dhoni with SRH skipper Kane Williamson. (BCCI) CSK skipper MS Dhoni with SRH skipper Kane Williamson. (BCCI)

After a hard-fought season, that saw several teams going right down to the wire vying for a Playoff spot, the returning Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have finally made it to the finals. As the two teams will take on each other in a bid to lift the prestigious IPL 2018 trophy, the fans will be hoping for another classic close contest, much like last year between Rising Pune Supergiant and Mumbai Indians. For MS Dhoni-led CSK, the final is the ultimate opportunity to lift the trophy for the third time, and cap off a fairytale return to the tournament.

What time will IPL Final CSK vs SRH match begin?

The IPL 2018 final CSK vs SRH match will begin at 7:00 pm IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 pm IST.

Where is the IPL Final CSK vs SRH match taking place?

The IPL 2018 CSK vs SRH match is taking place at a neutral venue, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

How many times CSK and SRH have competed against each other this season?

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have competed thrice this season, twice in the round robin stage, and in the first Qualifying match. All the three matches have been won by Chennai Super Kings.

How many times have CSK and SRH won the IPL trophy?

Chennai Super Kings have won the trophy twice before in 2012 and 2013, while Sunrisers Hyderabad have won it only once before in 2016. CSK have reached their 7th final this year, while it is the third time for the Hyderabad side. They played their first final in 2009 as Deccan Chargers.

What is the head-to-head record between CSK and SRH?

CSK captain MS Dhoni and SRH captain Kane Williamson address the media in the pre-match press conference of the IPL Final. (Express photo by Kevin DSouza) CSK captain MS Dhoni and SRH captain Kane Williamson address the media in the pre-match press conference of the IPL Final. (Express photo by Kevin DSouza)

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings have faced each other 9 times, in which Sunrisers have won twice, while Chennai have picked 7 victories. In the Playoff stages, SRH have won 4 out of their 7 matches, while Chennai have won 11 of their 18 matches.

What are the squads of CSK and SRH for the final?

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, N Jagadeesan, David Willey, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Dhruv Shorey, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, Alex Hales, Manish Pandey, Ricky Bhui, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL Final, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match?

IPL 2018 qualifiers IPL 2018 final Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018 final Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

IPL 2018 final Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

Who is the leading run scorer for CSK and SRH?

Faf du Plessis played a pivotal role in CSK beating SRH in the first qualifier. (Source: PTI) Faf du Plessis played a pivotal role in CSK beating SRH in the first qualifier. (Source: PTI)

For Sunrisers, skipper Kane Williamson is currently the leading run scorer with 688 runs in the tournament. In fact, he is the current holder of the Orange Cap, and likely to finish in the top position this season. For CSK, Ambati Rayudu with 586 runs is the highest run scorer. He is the 4th position overall.

Who is the leading wicket-taker for CSK and SRH?

For Sunrisers, the Afghanistan teenage sensation Rashid Khan is the leading wicket-taker with 21 wickets under his belt. He needs 3 or more in the final to surpass Andrew Tye and become the holder of the Purple Cap. Siddarth Kaul also has 21 wickets. For CSK, Shardul Thakur with 15 wickets is the leading wicket-taker.

What is CSK’s IPL Final record?

Chennai Super Kings have the record of making the most IPL Finals among all the franchises that have played the league in the last 10 seasons. CSK have been to the final six times in the past (seventh this time) and won twice. The four defeats have come in 2008, 2012, 2013 and 2015.

What is SRH’s IPL Final record?

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been to the final only once and they won the title back then (in 2016). SRH have made the playoff twice (in 2013 and 2017). Can they make it two wins in two?

