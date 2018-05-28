Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Lord’s Cricket Ground turns IPL Fan Park as fans enjoy CSK vs SRH Final, watch video

Lord’s Cricket Ground turns IPL Fan Park as fans enjoy CSK vs SRH Final, watch video

Lord's Cricket Ground in London turned into an IPL Fan Park after the fourth day's play of the first Test between England and Pakistan.

By: Sports Desk | Published: May 28, 2018 7:01:11 pm
ipl final lord's Fans watching IPL 2018 Final at Lord’s Cricket Ground. (Jarrod Kimber Twitter)
Related News

The Lord’s Cricket Ground in London turned into an IPL Fan Park after the fourth day’s play of the first Test between England and Pakistan. The hundreds of fans at the ground enjoyed the IPL 2018 Final between Chennai Super Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad which was being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

While fans India were enjoying the game, there was similar craze in England as well. Lord’s was hosting the first of the two Tests between England and Pakistan. It ended on the fourth day — Sunday — and after the game, the organisers decided to screen the IPL 2018 Final on the big screen at the ground.

Various journalists and fans tweeted photos and videos from the ground which had people watching the IPL Final. “Lord’s are letting everyone stay to watch the IPL final,” tweeted The Times journalist Elizabeth Ammon.

Pakistan defeated England in the first Test by nine wickets and took a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. Pakistan needed only 64 runs to win the Test and they chased the target down with nine wickets in hand.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 