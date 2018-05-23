IPL 2018: Dwayne Bravo takes a stunner to dismiss Yusuf Pathan, watch video

The Trinidadian leaned forward while still in his follow through, took the catch and almost did a somersault to regain balance before breaking into dance routine. (Source: BCCI) The Trinidadian leaned forward while still in his follow through, took the catch and almost did a somersault to regain balance before breaking into dance routine. (Source: BCCI)

Dwayne Bravo pulled of a stunner of a catch off his own bowling to dismiss Yusuf Pathan during Chennai Super Kings’ qualifier against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Bravo somehow held on to a powerful drive by Pathan hit straight back at him and sent the Wankhede stadium into a tizzy.

It was off the final ball of the 15th over and Pathan drove at a delivery full outside off. The ball came off the lower half of the bat but was hit with some power straight back at Bravo. The Trinidadian leaned forward while still in his follow through, took the catch and almost did a somersault to regain balance before breaking into dance routine.

Bravo has had his troubles this season the ball with his famous pedigree for restricting the opposition and picking wickets in the death overs being put under the scanner due to hos performances. But in the qualifier, MS Dhoni used him in the middle overs and reaped the rewards. Bravo took two wickets and conceded just 25 runs and it is a testimony to how good CSK were with the ball that two other bowlers – Ravindra Jadeja and Lungi Ngidi – had conceded lesser runs than him.

But CSK themselves were put to test by the SRH bowler and it was only an incredible innings from Faf Du Plessis that helped them win the match by two wickets. The South African captain opened the innings and remained unbeaten on 67 off 42 balls, standing strong while wickets fell down the other end.

