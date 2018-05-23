IPL 2018, CSK vs SRH: We back Carlos Brathwaite in death overs, says Kane Williamson

Carlos Brathwaite gave away 20 runs in the 18th over against CSK. (Source: BCCI) Carlos Brathwaite gave away 20 runs in the 18th over against CSK. (Source: BCCI)

After suffering a 2-wicket defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson backed the decision to put Carlos Brathwaite into the attack in the death overs. The West Indies bowler was smacked for three fours and a six by Faf du Plessis in the 18th over, as he gave away 20 runs in a tight game. Speaking at the press conference after the match, the SRH captain said that Brathwaite was brought into the team as a death bowling option.

“Yeah, certainly we backed Carlos with his death bowling. That’s why he’s in this side, as another death option. Unfortunately, that’s the game we play and when you’re under pressure, sometimes life gets a little bit tough and credit to the way Faf batted, he batted beautifully,” he said.

The New Zealand international went on to add that his bowlers did an “outstanding” job, in spite of slipping up in the final few overs. “I think the bowlers were outstanding today. It was just a shame. We always backed ourselves to close games out from that point. Death bowling for us is a strength, but today CSK played well and showed their depth with the bat. Frustrating, but we’re off to Kolkata and it’s important we show some signs of improvement there,” he said.

Williamson further added that his side needs to improve on their batting as they were at least 15-20 runs short against CSK. “To be fair, that’s not what I look at in terms of where we wanted to correct ourselves. I think with the bat, we could have taken some better options in order to get maybe another 15/20 on that surface. Probably, things didn’t go our way, but that’s the nature of the sport. We’re moving on from that, but I think we could’ve taken a few smart options to get a bit more on the board,” he said.

He further added that a defeat in a close game is tough for the team to handle. It’s obviously very tough to swallow because we certainly back our death bowling to close games out from that point. We have been on the right side a number of those results throughout this league and today wasn’t to be,” the 28-year old said.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will now face the winner of the Eliminator between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier on Friday.

