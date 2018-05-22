IPL 2018, CSK vs SRH: Faf du Plessis’ ‘remarkable innings’ takes Chennai Super Kings to seventh final

CSK defeated SRH by 2 wickets. (Source: BCCI) CSK defeated SRH by 2 wickets. (Source: BCCI)

Chennai Super Kings grabbed a win by 2 wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a nail-biting finish in Mumbai on Tuesday and made their way into the finals. Chasing a target of 140 in 20 overs, CSK were in a spot of bother after being reduced to 62/6 in the 13th over but South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis anchored his side to their seventh final in the Indian premier league. The Chennai franchise needed 23 runs in the last two overs and Shardul Thakur who came in at number 10 dominated Siddarth Kaul. Kaul gave away 17 runs in this over while Thakur struck 15* eventually. Later, Faf concluded the proceedings with a maximum on the very first delivery of the last over. Shardul Thakur talked about his innings in after the match and said, “I thought it was good and it was important for me to give some runs and so that Faf could finish it . He (Faf) was set. I kept saying to the coaches that I can bat. Last year, I got out twice while playing for Pune, when I had an opportunity. This time I ensured I finished the game. MS said ‘pick the balls and react’.”

What an innings from @faf1307 , on a surface where everyone struggled , an exceptional innings. @ChennaiIPL is truly a champion. Romba nalla victory #SRHvCSK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 22 May 2018

Carlos Braithwait bowling the 18th over. Kaul bowling the 19th ahead of Bhuvneshwar. Rare captaincy errors from one of the finest captains in the #IPL #SRHvCSK — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 22 May 2018

Ah, CSK.

They always manage somehow.

No worries, SRH.

You’ll get another shot in the Final.#SRHvCSK — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) 22 May 2018

#IPL—A tournament where seven teams play to meet #CSK in the finals. 😊🙏🙌🙇‍♂️ #SRHvCSK — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 22 May 2018

Truly remarkable! What an innings from @faf1307 under pressure & some brilliant support from Shardul. Someone or other always finds a way to make this team win. Just unbelievable. Congratulations to CSK for making it to the final. Great effort but hard luck today, SunRisers! #IPL pic.twitter.com/xeP35sA8TY — R P Singh (@rpsingh) 22 May 2018

Well played @ChennaiIPL ! What a game. Awesome to watch the comeback — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) 22 May 2018

Faf was acquired using RTM by #CSK….was having a middling #IPL till this moment. Cometh the hour, Cometh Faf Du Plessis. What an innings under pressure….#CSKvSRH #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 22 May 2018

From the headquarters of the film industry, come the finest scripts!! #Chennai. #CSK — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 22 May 2018

And the hand that giveth is the hand that taketh. Thakur concedes 20 in the last over. Now 15 from 5 balls. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 22 May 2018

