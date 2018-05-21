Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • IPL 2018, CSK vs KXIP: Who said what after Chennai Super Kings help Rajasthan Royals qualify

IPL 2018, CSK vs KXIP: Who said what after Chennai Super Kings help Rajasthan Royals qualify

Kings XI Punjab were eliminated of IPL 2018 after losing to Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in Pune on Sunday.

By: Sports Desk | Published: May 21, 2018 12:32:21 am
IPL 2018, Indian Premier League, CSK vs KXIP, Kings XI Punjab Chennai Super Kings, sports news, cricket, Indian Express CSK defeated KXIP by 5 wickets in Pune. (Source: BCCI)
Related News

Kings XI Punjab were eliminated on the last day of the round-robin matches of IPL 2018 after losing to Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets. Chasing 154 in 20 overs, CSK marched towards the win with five balls to spare. The hosts did have some hiccups in the start of the chase after losing four wickets in quick succession but Deepak Chahar and Suresh Raina’s partnership of 56 runs for the fifth wicket played an important role in their win. Chahar eventually got out for 39 while Raina struck an unbeaten 61 to take their side home. Earlier, KXIP rode on Karun Nair’s 54 to score 153 before getting bowled out by CSK. With this loss, KXIP bow out of the tournament while Rajasthan Royals made it to the playoffs alongwith CSK, SRH and KKR. KXIP needed to win this match by a margin of atleast 53 runs. Earlier in the day, Mumbai Indians lost to Delhi Daredevils to get eliminated from the 11th edition. Here’s how social media has reacted on CSK’s win.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 