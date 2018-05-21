IPL 2018, CSK vs KXIP: Who said what after Chennai Super Kings help Rajasthan Royals qualify

CSK defeated KXIP by 5 wickets in Pune. (Source: BCCI) CSK defeated KXIP by 5 wickets in Pune. (Source: BCCI)

Kings XI Punjab were eliminated on the last day of the round-robin matches of IPL 2018 after losing to Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets. Chasing 154 in 20 overs, CSK marched towards the win with five balls to spare. The hosts did have some hiccups in the start of the chase after losing four wickets in quick succession but Deepak Chahar and Suresh Raina’s partnership of 56 runs for the fifth wicket played an important role in their win. Chahar eventually got out for 39 while Raina struck an unbeaten 61 to take their side home. Earlier, KXIP rode on Karun Nair’s 54 to score 153 before getting bowled out by CSK. With this loss, KXIP bow out of the tournament while Rajasthan Royals made it to the playoffs alongwith CSK, SRH and KKR. KXIP needed to win this match by a margin of atleast 53 runs. Earlier in the day, Mumbai Indians lost to Delhi Daredevils to get eliminated from the 11th edition. Here’s how social media has reacted on CSK’s win.

Congratulations @rajasthanroyals for making it to the play-offs.

Kings 11 become the first team to not qualify for play offs after winning 5 of their first 6 matches.

Infact if they lose the match, Kings 11 might end up finishing 7th#CSKvKXIP — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 20 May 2018

Thats all from Pune folks. @ChennaiIPL win the game against @lionsdenkxip in comprehensive fashion by 5 wickets. Super show with the bat from @ImRaina & the finishing touches added by skipper @msdhoni #VIVOIPL #CSKvKXIP pic.twitter.com/Mqf3hOZCtZ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 20 May 2018

6 overs 73 to win. No problem, @ChennaiIPL do it in 5.1 overs. Wonderful knock from @ImRaina , and very clever to send Bhajji and Chahar up the order and catch the opposition by surprise #CSKvKXIP — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 20 May 2018

Congrats to the @rajasthanroyals family for making the play offs – we did it ! So happy for everyone involved & what an amazing effort it was to comeback after the first half of the tournament !! Feeling very proud of you all right now ! 👍 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) 20 May 2018

There is a reason the #IPL is my favourite tournament. Have had fun being part of it for another year. Look forward to #IPL2019. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 20 May 2018

Couldn’t have asked for more from the league phase of the #IPL. Some hopes were alive till the end and some dashed. The equal purse makes it a close tournament. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 20 May 2018

Both games today overran the stipulated time by a fair margin…it’s almost criminal to take close to 4 hours to finish 40 overs. Clearly financial penalties aren’t enough…start docking points & witness the change. #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 20 May 2018

