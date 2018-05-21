IPL 2018: KXIP’s performance this year was ‘bits and pieces’ admits Brad Hodge

KXIP coach Brad Hodge in the post match press conference. (Source: BCCI) KXIP coach Brad Hodge in the post match press conference. (Source: BCCI)

Kings XI Punjab looked in sublime position and a playoff position was the smallest target for them when they raced off to a glorious start in the IPL. But soon, the tables turned and KXIP found themselves in the lower order of the points table and their backs against the wall. As they faced Chennai Super Kings in Pune in the last league stage game, KXIP faced a stiff prospect against a resolute CSK seam attack. Eventually, CSK ran out victors by five-wickets to send Punjab packing. KXIP coach Brad Hodge hopes that his team would learn lessons from the season.

Chennai’s win was bolstered with surprise elements in promotions of Harbhajan Singh (19) and fast bowler Deepak Chahar (39) with the bat as CSK chased 154. They came up to bat ahead of MS Dhoni.

“I think the reality is that MS (Dhoni) and his side are in a position to be able to pull those moves and have the confidence of doing it. We know that MS would do that sort of creative stuff and that is why he is a champion and that is why he has got a champion team,” Hodge said in the post-match press conference. “We look to emulate such things and we know we are short in experience compared to this Chennai Super Kings side. But hopefully over the coming years, whatever group comes together learns those traits and have courage as well, to be able to that with their group and have trust to get the job done,” he added.

With a miserably poor NRR, KXIP needed to beat CSK by at least 53 runs but ended up scoring just 153 runs to hurt their chances with the bat alone. Hodge said, “It was always going to be a tough ask. Our gameplan was to get 200 and hopefully try and restrict (CSK) as best as possibly we could. But at 16 for three the target was probably unrealistic. I think we showed great fighting spirit out there, we did not get over the line… the score was below-par.”

Defending the small target, KXIP started by trying to repeat CSK’s startegy of relying on the seamers and it proved fruitful with Ankit Rajpoot claiming 2/19. It meant skipper R Ashwin came out to bowl only in the 11th over. “Yeah, we felt that we had to try and exploit the wicket as early as possible. We knew that the fast bowlers were the ones who were going to do that. We also knew we had to bowl them out, under 100,” Hodge expressed. “To be able to do that you chuck all your eggs into one basket and we had our chances as well. I thought we bowled well and put them under pressure. We created chances but just missed a couple. Having said that, the effort and energy was right there. We knew what we had to do. But we were probably short of the mark with the bat again,” he added.

Kings XI Punjab started the season with five wins in six matches but things went sour following five straight defeats – including to CSK on Sunday. “Unfortunately we just thought we have not had the opportunity to put together, in games, consistent performance with (both) bat and ball and in field. Those three aspects have been bits and pieces throughout the season and it is the indictment of where we sit at the end of the year,” Hodge said.

Ngidi didn’t think he’d be picked

Young South Africa seamer Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers for Chennai Super Kings. He produces his best performance in maiden IPL season to pick up four wickets. A spell of 4-1-10-4 had KXIP in all sorts of trouble early on.

“First of all it was the last thing I expected; I never thought I would get picked up in the auction,” said Ngidi. “But the way the coaching staff and MS Dhoni have backed me has been really amazing. The experience here has been eye-opening, I have never played in front of such crowds but then again this is where, the kind of stages (you find yourself in) you find out how good you are. It has been very good for me and I am looking forward to learn even more,” he added.

Ngidi heaped praise on the surface prepared at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune, where for the second game in a row, the CSK pacers dominated the game.

“Having seen (Deepak) Chahar bowl that first over I had seen a bit of bounce. He really swings the ball so I knew there was a bit of movement. When I bowled my first ball I actually saw that it was a very quick wicket and it is playing a lot in my favour,” he said.

“I try to keep it simple as (much as) possible, try and pitch it on the fourth-stump line with it swinging away and swinging back in, let the batsman deal with that. It was a very good wicket for fast bowlers I would say, and it was very exciting to see Indian conditions offer such a fast-bowler friendly wicket,” Ngidi added.

CSK take on SRH in the first IPL Qualifier on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. “Taking a win into the qualifiers puts the guys in a good place,” he concluded.

