Indian team’s support staff member tests positive

The Indian team will be on a two-month long tour of Australia and the players will fly Down Under from Dubai on a chartered flight.(Reuters/Representational Image)

The Indian team management was hit by its first Covid- 19 case when a member of the support staff tested positive. He was supposed to travel to Dubai on Sunday but will now quarantine for 14 days. He will fly to Dubai after he tests negative.

The Indian team head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, batting coach Vikram Rathour, fielding coach R Sridhar and manager Girish Dongre reached Dubai on Sunday to enter the bio-bubble for the upcoming Australian tour.

Two players Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari have also reached there to be part of the bubble.

“The support staff member has been kept under quarantine and only after his test turns negative will he be allowed to join the team in Dubai,” a source in the Indian board confirmed.

The Indian team will be on a two-month long tour of Australia and the players will fly Down Under from Dubai on a chartered flight. It will be India’s first international assignment during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, a few Indian players have approached the board seeking clarity on whether their families would be allowed to travel to Australia. The board hasn’t communicated anything officially yet in this regard. However, it is learnt, many players have decided to call their wives to Dubai during the ongoing IPL. These players’ families will undergo six days of quarantine before joining the respective franchises’ bio-bubbles.

Australia has one of the toughest quarantine rules in the world, which has complicated matters for Indian cricketers. But because of the long duration of the bubble the players will be in – and considering they have already spent nearly two months in UAE in one – the Indian players wish to travel with families, at least for some time.

