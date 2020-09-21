scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 21, 2020
Top news

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli & Co. rename Twitter handles, jersey in tribute to Covid-19 heroes

Virat Kohli donned a jersey with the name of Simranjeet Singh who has been helping the needy during the pandemic.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 21, 2020 5:19:01 pm
ipl, ipl 2020, rcb covid heroes, rcb covid tribute, royal challengers bangalore, virat kohli, virat kohli rcb, srh vs rcb, srh vs rcb ipl 2020 news, ipl 2020 update, cricket news, sports newsVirat Kohli, AB De Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal paid tribute to frontline workers. (File)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey will have “My COVID Heroes” written on through the IPL to pay tribute to frontline workers in the battle against the pandemic.

“To acknowledge the efforts and honour the sacrifices made by these real challengers, RCB team will proudly don a tribute jersey with the message “My Covid Heroes” both during training and matches for the entire tournament. The message will be displayed on the back of both the jerseys,” said an RCB statement on Thursday.

“In the past few months, whenever I heard the stories of the Covid Heroes it has given me literal goosebumps. These real challengers have made the country proud and inspired all of us to be more persistent and dedicated to our efforts to build a better tomorrow,” said Virat Kohli.

Before their opening encounter, the RCB captain along with his teammates also changed the names of their Twitter handles.

“I salute Paritosh,who started ‘Project Feeding from Far’ with Pooja & fed meals to 2 needy during the lockdown. I wear his name on my back this season 2 appreciate their challenger spirit,” AB de Villiers wrote on his social media post.

“Simranjeet Singh, a hearing-impaired but that did not stop him from helping others in the pandemic. He approached people to raise donations for the poor suffering in the pandemic and many hearing-impaired individuals agreed. These individuals weren’t from any particular organisation and they selflessly donated funds. Simranjeet Singh along with his friends raised Rs 98,000 to help people,” RCB had said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IPL 2020: Super Over win for Delhi Capitals against KXIP
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Sep 21: Latest News