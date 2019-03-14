IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals appoint Sourav Ganguly as advisor

Sourav Ganguly was appointed as the advisor for IPL franchise Delhi Capitals on Thursday. He takes over the responsibility for the upcoming Indian Premier League season that gets underway on March 23. In his role, Ganguly will work closely with coach Ricky Ponting to try and lead Delhi to their first ever IPL title.

“I am very pleased to come on board with the Delhi Capitals,” Ganguly said, on his association. “Having known the Jindals and the JSW Group for years, I am now excited to be a part of their latest sports venture. I am really looking forward to working with the players and the support staff.”

“Sourav is one of the most astute minds in world cricket. A lot of what we see in Indian cricket today was born because of Sourav. His aggression, positivity and never say die attitude are traits we want the Delhi Capitals team to imbibe. It is truly an honour that Sourav has chosen Delhi as his IPL team.

“I have no doubt that our team will benefit immensely from his experience, guidance and advice. Sourav has been like family to me and I am deeply humbled to have him as an advisor,” said Delhi Capitals chairman Parth Jindal.

Shreyas Iyer captained Delhi Capitals will get their IPL campaign underway on March 24 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

They will play their first home game on March 26 against defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.