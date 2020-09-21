IPL 2020: Rashid Khan knocked down after nasty mid-pitch collision

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Rashid Khan suffered a nasty mid-pitch collision with a teammate with Abhishek Sharma while attempting to complete two runs in the third IPL encounter between SRH and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The unfortunate incident occurred in the last ball of the 17th over when Sharma hit the ball towards the deep backward square. After completing a run the duo then decided to go for the second.

That slight hesitation led to ball-watching by both as they rammed into each other without realizing that they were running down the same line.

As a result Sharma was run out whereas Rashid hobbled over to the bowler’s end. The leg-spinner was writhing in pain as the physio conducted a concussion check. Thankfully, there was no immediate cause of concern.

Rashid was not the only injury scare for Hyderabad. Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh suffered an ankle injury while bowling. The 28-year-old Marsh twisted his ankle on the follow through during the fifth over of the RCB innings and he was seen hobbling out of the ground.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs. Chasing a target of 164, the SRH were all out for 153 in 19.4 overs, despite a 43-ball 61 from in-form England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow.

Earlier, Devdutt Padikkal’s impressive 56 on debut and a typical explosive half-century by AB de Villiers (51) helped Royal Challengers Bangalore post 163 for 5 after they were sent in to bat.

