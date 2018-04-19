IPL 2018 Purple Cap: Kings XI Punjab’s Andrew Tye emerges leading wicket-taker

Andrew Tye holds the Purple Cap for most wickets in IPL 2018. (Source: BCCI) Andrew Tye holds the Purple Cap for most wickets in IPL 2018. (Source: BCCI)

Purple Cap IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab’s Andrew Tye, with three four wicket hauls to his name in the IPL league stage, stands at the top of the leading wicket-takers from the 2018 season. He further strengthened his hold over the Purple Cap with four-wicket spells against Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and then Mumbai Indians. But with KXIP failing to make the knockouts, the seamer couldn’t add to his tally but still stands ahead with the IPL final approaching. Rashid Khan turned things around for SRH in the second qualifier against KKR to pick up three wickets and follows close behind, with 21 wickets, to move into second spot. The Afghan spinner stopped SRH’s four match winless streak and took them into the final where they will face Chennai Super Kings. SRH have been a formidable unit with the ball and it is shown by the presence of Siddharth Kaul in third with 21 wickets as well. Rest of the players in the top-10 cannot improve on their tally with Umesh Yadav fourth (20 wickets), Trent Boult fifth and Hardik Pandya sixth (18 wickets), Jasprit Bumrah seventh, Sunil Narine eighth, Kuldeep Yadav ninth (17 wickets) and Mayanak Markande is tenth with 15 wickets.

Purple Cap IPL 2018: Most Wickets

Players Innings Overs Wickets Andrew Tye (KXIP) 14 56 24 Rashid Khan (SRH) 17 68 21 Siddarth Kaul (SRH) 17 66 21 Umesh Yadav (RCB) 14 53.1 20 Hardik Pandya (MI) 13 42.4 18 Trent Boult (DD) 14 52.4 18 Jasprit Bumrah (MI) 14 54 17 Sunil Narine (KKR) 16 61 17 Kuldeep Yadav (KKR) 16 51.2 17 Shardul Thakur (CSK) 13 46.4 16

The bowler with most wickets in IPL during the course of the season gets the honour of wearing the Purple Cap while fielding. The leading wicket-taker at the end of the tournament wins the Purple Cap award. Last year, the Purple Cap was won by SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who finished the tournament on top with 26 wickets from 14 matches.

