IPL Orange Cap 2018 Most Runs: Kane Williamson claims pole position with most runs in season

Orange Cap Holder of IPL 2018: Kane Williamson ended with the Orange Cap as he ended the tournament with a tally of 735 runs in 17 matches.Williamson scored 47 in the IPL 2018 final that his side lost after Shane Watson played a brilliant innings of 117* to guide his home by 8 wickets. Williamson was followed by Rishabh Pant. Pant cannot contribute to his tally with Delhi Daredevils out of the tournament in the league stages. He will thus remain on 684 runs from 14 matches. KL Rahul, too, will be unable to improve on his tally with KXIP out of the tournament. He stands third with 659 runs. Ambati Rayudu, in fourth, can still climb above Rahul with a strong showing in the IPL final which will fit CSK against SRH. Jos Buttler is fifth with 548 runs and again someone who can’t improve on the tally.

The top-10 is completed by Virat Kohli (530 runs), Suryakumar Yadav (512 runs), Dinesh Karthik (498 runs), Chris Lynn (491 runs) and AB de Villiers (480 runs) – all of whom can’t add to their runs in the IPL. However, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina are some names who can enter the top-10 with the final. (IPL 2018 Points Table)

Orange Cap IPL 2018: Most Runs

Players Matches Runs HS Kane Williamson (SRH) 17 735 84 Rishabh Pant (DD) 14 684 128* KL Rahul (KXIP) 14 659 95* Ambati Rayudu (CSK) 16 603 100* Shane Watson (CSK) 15 555 117* Jos Buttler (RR) 13 548 95* Virat Kohli (RCB) 14 530 92* Suryakumar Yadav (MI) 14 512 72 Dinesh Karthik (KKR) 16 498 52 Shikhar Dhawan (SRH) 16 497 92*

The Orange Cap is an annual cricket award presented to the leading run scorer in the Indian Premier League. During the tournament, the top batsman gets the honour to wear this cap while on the field and the top-scorer at the end of the season wins an award. Last year, SRH’s David Warner had won the Orange Cap for being the highest run-getter in the tournament, with a tally of 641 runs from 14 innings at an average of 58.27.

