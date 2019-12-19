IPL auction 2020: Good day to be an overseas pacer

Last season, Mumbai had roped in Pat Cummins for Rs 5.4 crore but he pulled out just before the tournament. Last season, Mumbai had roped in Pat Cummins for Rs 5.4 crore but he pulled out just before the tournament.

In the last Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, Mumbai Indians staved off fierce bidding from rivals to acquire Australian all-rounder Pat Cummins, shelling out Rs 5.4 crore. But as it turned out, he pulled off just before the tournament. His previous IPL stints have been mostly marred by injuries and inconsistency as well. But none of these would deter franchises from vying for the premier all-rounder in Thursday’s auction, which could witness heckling for all-rounders and overseas fast bowlers.

While the demand for all-rounders has always been en vogue, there would be a newfound demand for overseas pacers. Besides the general dearth, most teams are stacked with Indian pacers.

Mitchell Marsh Mitchell Marsh

So Cummins and all-rounders like Chris Woakes, Chris Morris, Sam Curran, Colin de Grandhomme and Nathan Coulter-Nile aside, there would be heckling for fast-bowlers such as Sheldon Cottrell, Dale Steyn, Andrew Tye, Josh Hazlewood, James Neesham and Tim Southee. Even some of the less established pacers like South Africa’s Anrich Nortje, Kane Richardson and Oshane Thomas could squeeze in substantial contracts. Almost every other franchise has an experienced Indian quick or two, but not an overseas one.

Both Delhi Capitals—who signed Ajinkya Rahane and Ravi Ashwin during the trading window–and Mumbai are looking for fast-bowlers. “I don’t give my strategy away, but we are looking for an allrounder in the middle-order and a fast bowler. Next year we are all expecting a much bigger auction and that’s when the proper strategies and other things will come into play,” Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra told The Indian Express.

Josh Hazlewood Josh Hazlewood

Mumbai Indians, too, it is learned, are looking for a fast bowler, preferably an overseas quick. Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, are in search of an Indian batsman after Rahane’s departure, and they want an all-rounder who can bowl in Powerplay and an overseas pacer as well. That would be theme of the season—teams would look to address immediate concerns rather approach futuristically. Thus on the face of it, this IPL auction is relatively low-key. The teams are more or less settled. The majority of them don’t have big purse available and the auction pool has a tenuous link to stardom. Little wonder then that this year’s auction, in Kolkata on Thursday, doesn’t have a morning start.

The customary stroke of the gavel from auctioneer Hugh Edmeades will commence from 3.30pm. The auction has 332 players in the pool – 186 Indian players, 143 overseas players and three players from Associate Nations – for 73 slots. Only seven players feature in the Rs 2 crore – the highest reserve price – bracket.

Dale Steyn Dale Steyn

As usual, there’s a clutch of top-notch players from Australia, though there will always be a touch of wariness regarding their availability. Given that Australia will host the T20 World Cup next year followed by a Test series against India, there’s a school of thought that Cricket Australia might look into the workload management of their frontline players. According to a BCCI source, there had been instances in the past, when Australian players had pulled out after agreeing deals with the IPL franchises. As he put it, the ECB is always particular about the availability of their contracted players. Not only does it specify the availability period well in advance, but the ECB also shares all the medical documents if a player is ruled out due to an injury. The auction dynamics in the last few years have seen some players attract massive bids. But as things turned out, those players offered low outputs. Jaydev Unadkat is a case in point. Rajasthan had bought back the left-arm seamer for Rs 8.4 crore at the last auction. Unadkat finished the 2019 IPL with just 10 wickets from 11 matches and an economy rate north of 10.

A year previously, the Saurashtra bowler had conceded 486 runs in 15 matches at an economy rate of 9.65 after being bought by the Royals for Rs 11.5 crore. Similarly, Kings XI Punjab had spent a staggering Rs 8.4 crore for Varun Chakravarthy last term, and the mystery spinner played just one game. Royal Challengers Bangalore had bought leg-spinner Prayas Ray Barman for Rs 1.5 crore, nearly eight times his base price. The teenager conceded 56 runs in four overs in the only game he played. Will the franchises learn from their ‘mistakes’?

Chris Lynn Chris Lynn

“I think the franchises will be more judicious this time. Because over a period of time they have seen how it works. But still, I would say some of them (players) will get the benefit. Even in a small auction, there’s a chance. Because if somebody is zeroing in on a particular player and if there’s competition (bidding war) with money available, then the player might go in for a big price,” Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan told this paper.

The three-time IPL champions will go into the auction, with an eye to add to their bench strength. “See, what we need is basically back-ups for some of the players – a back-up batsman, a back-up allrounder… That’s all we need, nothing else,” Viswanathan said.

Going into the auction, Kings XI have the biggest purse available, Rs 42.70 crore, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders, Rs 35.65 crore. Both have offloaded a host of seasoned campaigners. While Kings XI have traded Ashwin and released the likes of Andrew Tye, David Miller and Moises Henriques; Knight Riders have parted ways with, among others, Chris Lynn, Piyush Chawla and Robin Uthappa. It would be interesting to see if KKR buy back Lynn at the auction.

Glenn Maxwell Glenn Maxwell

The KKR management wants to build the team in their new head coach Brendon McCullum’s image that calls for aggression and fearlessness. McCullum is hoping for some auction luck for things to fall in place. “All the planning & preparations behind the scenes will require some luck come auction night. Here’s hoping the cards fall our way,” he had tweeted on Tuesday.

Almost every IPL auction offers a few rags-to-riches story and tomorrow’s event also has the potential to throw up some surprises – uncapped players starting at a base price of Rs 20 lakh and going to earn in crores. A total of 183 players – 167 uncapped Indian cricketers and 16 foreigners – feature in that category. “See, every auction will have one or two exciting buys. That will happen in this auction also. Even some uncapped player might benefit from that,” Viswanathan said.

Angelo Mathews Angelo Mathews

It is learned that franchises are keeping an eye on Mumbai’s young six-hitting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal. Talent scouts saw the 17-year-old hit 25 sixes in six Vijay Hazare Trophy matches this season. Twelve of those sixes came during his double century against Jharkhand, a bowling attack that had Varun Aaron and Shahbaz Nadeem in its ranks. Thursday’s auction could be exciting for the youngster and also the India U-19 skipper Priyam Garg.

A business-school graduate, an army-man & an Edgbaston legend

The focus of this IPL auction would be squarely on fast-bowling all-rounders and overseas all-rounders. They don’t come cheap though.

Pat Cummins (Rs 2 crore): Though most of the business graduate’s exploits have been in the longest format, wherein he has established himself as one of the finest in the business, he could walk away with a substantial sum. While his bowling skills have been undisputed, in the death as well as powerplay, he has evolved as a fine batsman too.

Colin de Grandhomme (Rs 75 lakh): A largely understated all-rounder, the Harare-born all-rounder has made a massive difference to the Kiwis across formats. While his reputation in this format has more to do with his ability to hit the ball long (he has a strike-rate or 162), his assortment of cutter and slower delivery could make him a hot property.

Sheldon Cottrell (Rs 50 lakh): The Jamaican quick has won hearts not only for the eponymous celebrations but also for his bustling bowling, his ability to hustle the batsmen with his pace. Add his athleticism on the field, he could be one of the foremost names in the auction.

Dale Steyn (Rs 2 crore): The South African’s international days might be over, but whichever format he plies, he’s a force to be reckoned with. In T20s, his craft and experience, besides the leadership skills, could be invaluable. Last heard: He’s nuancing a knuckleball. Whether he needs one is a different question.

Kane Richardson (Rs 1.5 crore): Given the superfluous of riches, the South Australian seamer’s International appearances have arrived few and far between. But he had a terrific BBL, the leader of the bowling pile with 24 wickets and an economy rate of 7.75, he could draw considerable attention.

A raft of young Indians would be awaiting an IPL breakthrough

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 20 lakh): A List A double centurion with a penchant for big strokes, Jaiswal, though largely untested at the domestic level, could gather eyeballs. The left-hander, as he demonstrated during his 203 off 154 balls against a Jharkhand attack that featured Varun Aaron and Shahbaz Nadeem, can be ruthlessly punishing.

Priyam Garg (Rs 20 lakh): A free-scoring top-order batsman, Garg has accosted seamlessly to the demands of various formats. In first-class cricket, he averages 67 and in T20, he has fetched his runs at nearly 133. He can go berserk with as much as ease as he could stonewall.

Rohan Kadam (Rs 20 lakh): A limited-overs specialist, he is one of the cleanest (and muscular) hitters in the domestic circuit. And the Karnataka youngster scores fast as well as consistently, as his strike-rate of 130 and an average of 49 testify. Has been one of the reasons behind Karnataka’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

R Sai Kishore (Rs 20 lakh): The highest wicket-taker of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (20 wickets at 10) this season, with a staggering economy rate of 4.63 to boot, the left-arm spinner in the Jadeja mould will be keenly sought. Besides, he’s quite adept at bowling in the powerplay overs.

Sushant Mishra (Rs 20 lakh): Not a tearaway, but 18-year-old left-arm seamer from Ranchi has the ammo to make batsmen’s life difficult so much so that U-19 coach Paras Mhamberey raves about him and considers him a future India prospect. Has a devilish outswinger and accuracy to boot.

