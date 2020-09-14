IPL Flashback: Sachin Tendulkar slams bat in disgust as MI lose tense final against CSK

Sachin Tendulkar slams the bat in disgust after the crucial runout. (File)

Indian Premier League’s (IPL) two heavyweights – Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) played the 2010 final at DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai where it was MS Dhoni who lifted the coveted title. CSK elected to bat first and went on to post a formidable 168/5 in 20 overs following an unbeaten 57 off 37 balls by Suresh Raina. A collective bowling effort from the Super Kings restricted Mumbai to just 146/9 in 20 overs, resulting in a one-sided affair.

It was R Ashwin who began CSK’s defence with a maiden over in the first over. In the following over, Doug Bollinger got rid of Shikhar Dhawan. But from thereon, Abhishek Nayar, who was promoted to number three, along with skipper Sachin Tendulkar kept the scoreboard ticking with a partnership which was taking an ominous form. Mumbai had in fact reached 67/1 at the end of 11 overs wit the match perfectly poised for a tense finish.

Nayar, a proven allrounder, was playing his third match of the season, having spent most of the time recuperating from a wrist injury. Ideally, he was suited for a role lower down the order, something which he had managed successfully during IPL 2 in South Africa (2009).

While he did hang around doggedly and hit a couple of lusty blows, at the crunch moment he landed in a mix up with Tendulkar which proved to be the turning point.

Suresh Raina was the bowler in the 11th over of MI’s innings and Nayar tucked one towards short square leg and set off for a quick single. Tendulkar, however, refused to move and Dhoni got into the act.

The CSK skipper had ample time to aim at the stumps and effected a direct-hit. A visibly upset Tendulkar knew this could turn the tide against Mumbai as he hit the ground with his bat in disgust.

Never Seen Sachin Tendulkar like this 2010 IPL Final 💔 pic.twitter.com/tb1uuO9cS9 — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) September 13, 2020

Shadab Jakati picked 2 wickets while Muttiah Muralidharan, Doug Bollinger, and Albie Morkel got one apiece as MI fell short of the target by 22 runs.

However, the season ended on a controversial note as Lalit Modi, the then chairman and commissioner of the Indian Premier League, was removed from his post in Indian cricket and suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd