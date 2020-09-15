IPL Flashback: Pollard puts a tape on mouth, walks off pitch in protest

In IPL. Pollard is never the one to shy away from battle. (File/BCCI)

One of the funniest incidents in the history of the IPL took place when Mumbai Indians took on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy stadium in 2015. Chirs Gayle and Kieron Pollard were on opposite benches and close proximity of these two giants is a recipe for some sparks on the field.

However, on-field umpires in the match – Richard Illingworth and Vineet Kulkarni wanted to keep it low-key. When Chris Gayle came out to open for RCB with a target of 210 in front, Pollard decided to get under Gayle’s skin from the very first over.

Both umpires expressed their displeasure and the Trinidadian was told to back off and control the chatter.

Quite amusingly, Pollard responded by promptly putting some tape on his mouth, sending commentators and the Bangalore crowd into wild laughter and applause. Taping his lips was his reply to the umpires that he would do not talk or sledge. In fact, when he wanted to speak to a teammate, Pollard removed a bit and after passing on the message, promptly put it back on.

In the entire episode if there was one person who did not enjoy the show was probably Chris Gayle.

Mumbai won the game by 18 runs and Harbhajan Singh, who was adjudged as the man of the match, was asked his opinion on the matter.

“The umpire told him to stay quiet, so he wanted to make sure to put the tape on his mouth and be quiet, but he is a bit of character. He likes doing things like that. IPL brings the best flavours of the West Indies boys and there was something very different and unique which was in good taste,” the off-spinner had said after the match.

Pollard had also responded on the incident and tweeted-

I’m here to Njoy cricket and try my best to win for @mipaltan ..!! And give hundred percent for the sport that has given me so much..!!😊 — Kieron Pollard (@KieronPollard55) April 19, 2015

There was no spat, please let’s not look for a story media.. If I do wrong I will accept , but don’t pick at me for no reason…!! — Kieron Pollard (@KieronPollard55) April 19, 2015

Pollard walks off the pitch

Pollard and his problems with umpires seem to go hand in glove. The IPL 2019 final witnessed quite a bit of drama in the last over of Mumbai Indians’ innings. The incident took place after Dwayne Bravo bowled a full and widish delivery to Kieron Pollard, who expected it to be called an illegitimate delivery.

Kieron Pollard got into a disagreement with umpires in the last over IPL 2019 final (Source: IPL) Kieron Pollard got into a disagreement with umpires in the last over IPL 2019 final (Source: IPL)

This was the second straight delivery that Pollard expected to be called a wide, but the call never came from umpire Nitin Menon. In response, Pollard dramatically threw his bat in the air. The two umpires on the field then got together and diffused the situation.

Kiss of death

Back in 2013, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) were making their debut in IPL. In the match against Mumbai Indians, it was David Warner versus Kieron Pollard who had a little bit of bromance in the middle. Pollard, was in the middle of a decent spell and was consistently taking pace off the ball. Warner, in an attempt to smash away, got one off the bottom edge of the bat which went back to Pollard.

Not the one to restrain his emotions, Pollard walked up to say a b, Warner blew him a flying kiss. Pollard comically backed away and made an expression, not entirely unlike a child does when his mother kisses him in front of his friends. It was all in good fun though.

