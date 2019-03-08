IPL 2019: Cricket Australia confirm Steve Smith, David Warner to play in India

Cricket Australia confirmed on Friday that Steve Smith and David Warner will play in the Indian Premier League on their return from a one-year suspension for the ball-tampering incident in South Africa last year.

The duo were available for selection in Australia’s tour of UAE to face Pakistan but have been omitted. Their bans end on March 28 and could have played the last two games of the five match series but will have to ply their trade in the IPL instead to prove themselves on return.

Smith and Warner were barred from competing in the IPL last year due to their involvement in the ball tampering scandal at Johannesburg. With the duo banned for 12 months by Cricket Australia, IPL authorities too handed down the punishment to the leading members of respective squads – Smith and Warner as captains of Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively.

“While their bans will be finished on March 28, Steve and David have been working through rehabilitation from elbow surgery and it has been agreed the best pathway for them to return to play is in the Indian Premier League, a strong competition which features some of the world’s best players,” Australia’s national selectors chief Trevor Hohns said on Friday.

“David will play with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Steve with Rajasthan Royals. Cricket Australia will continue to liaise with both Steve, David and their IPL clubs to monitor progress as we build towards the ICC World Cup and the Ashes.”

Last year, BCCI had released a statement to bar Smith and Warner from competing in the league. “The CoA, in consultation with BCCI acting president Mr CK Khanna, IPL chairman Mr Rajeev Shukla and BCCI acting hon. secretary Mr Amitabh Choudhary, has decided to ban Mr Smith and Mr Warner with immediate effect from participation in IPL 2018. The BCCI hopes that the cricketers participating in the IPL hold the highest regard for the Spirit of Cricket and Code of Conduct for Players and Match Officials.”

Heinrich Klaasen came in as replacement for Smith in the Rajasthan Royals squad while SRH replaced Warner with Alex Hales.

(With AP inputs)