Don’t know what else Suryakumar Yadav needs to do: Harbhajan Singh slams selectors

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has raised questions on the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) selection policy after Mumbai-born batsman Surya Kumar Yadav’s name was dropped from the team selection for the upcoming tour of Australia. The BCCI announced the Test, ODI and T20I squads for the tour which commences on November 27, 2020.

Harbhajan was left amused after the Mumbai Indians’ batter was not picked despite his consistent performances in the IPL. Bhajji took to Twitter and said,” Don’t know what else @surya_14kumar needs to do get picked in the team india.. he has been performing every ipl and Ranji season..different people different rules I guess @BCCI. I request all the selectors to see his records.”

The 30-year-old cricketer, who has been with Mumbai Indians franchise since 2018, is one of the main reasons why the team has dominated in the tournament. The right-handed batsman has scored 283 runs at an average of 31.44 with strike-rate of 148.94 so far in the season.

Part of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) before 2018, Suryakumar played a total of 96 IPL matches since 2012, making 1,827 runs with nine half-centuries. The 30-year-old batter has 3,295 runs with 17 half-centuries in T20 cricket.

With a tally of 754 runs, Suryakumar was the find of the season for Mumbai in his debut season (2010-11). He played a crucial role in Mumbai Indian’s success in the Champions League in 2011, and having shown a penchant in decimating attacks, he exploded on the IPL stage.

He went on to lead India Under-23 team that won the maiden Asian Cricket Council Emerging team tournament in Singapore. In IPL, he became a crucial member of Kolkata Knight Riders but things didn’t go well in Ranji. The big runs trickled initially and in 2015, Suryakumar quit Mumbai captaincy after reports emerged of him involved in a verbal spat with his teammates.

