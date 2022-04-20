In Pics: MS Dhoni, CSK Players attend Devon Conway’s pre-wedding party

Members of the Chennai Super Kings squad attended Devon Conway’s pre-wedding bash and looked dapper in the traditional Indian outfits.

The party witnessed several Indian and overseas players as well as the support staff members of the franchisee. Conway is set to the tie the knot with fiancee Kim Watson. Players like MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, coach Stephen Fleming, and many others attended Conway’s party.

Here’s a glimpse of the party:

Devonum Deviyum! 💛

Happy Whistles for the soon-to-be’s! Wishing all the best to Kim & Conway for a beautiful life forever!#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁 pic.twitter.com/yPJe5DBQQK — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 18, 2022

Conway has donned the yellow jersey in one match in the IPL so far. He did not have a great debut as he scored only 3 runs vs Kolkata Knight Riders.