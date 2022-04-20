scorecardresearch
In Pics: MS Dhoni, CSK Players attend Devon Conway’s pre-wedding party

Conway has donned the yellow jersey in one match in the IPL so far.

April 20, 2022
Devon Conway, Devon Conway csk, Devon Conway ipl 2022, Devon Conway wedding, sports news, indian expressMS Dhoni and Devon Conway. (Twitter)

Members of the Chennai Super Kings squad attended Devon Conway’s pre-wedding bash and looked dapper in the traditional Indian outfits.

The party witnessed several Indian and overseas players as well as the support staff members of the franchisee. Conway is set to the tie the knot with fiancee Kim Watson. Players like  MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, coach Stephen Fleming, and many others attended Conway’s party.

Here’s a glimpse of the party:

Conway has donned the yellow jersey in one match in the IPL so far. He did not have a great debut as he scored only 3 runs vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

