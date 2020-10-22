‘Was painful to see Faf du Plessis carry drinks, I’m doing that this year’: Imran Tahir

Imran Tahir had been the highest wicket taker in IPL 2019. (Screenshot)

Imran Tahir, who has remained on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bench in IPL 2020 season so far, said even Faf du Plessis had spent a whole season “carrying drinks” for the team.

Speaking on Ravichandran Ashwin’s YouTube channel, Tahir said when being asked when he expects to get a match this year: “I have no clue. Earlier, Faf Du Plessis had to carry drinks the whole season. It was quite painful. He’s got a brilliant T20 average. I’m doing that this year. I actually got an idea of how he felt. I have been talking to him as well.”

Tahir had finished the 2019 edition of the IPL as the highest wicket-taker with 26 wickets from 17 games. But last year’s Purple Cap holder is yet to get the nod this season after eight games.

CSK have even played three spinners in their XI at the same time — Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla and Karn Sharma — but have still not been able to accommodate the South African leg spinner.

When I used to play many players carried drinks for me now when deserved players are in the field it’s my duty do return favors.Its not about me playing or not it’s about my team winning.If I get a chance I will do my best but for me team is important #yellove @ChennaiIPL — Imran Tahir (@ImranTahirSA) October 14, 2020

