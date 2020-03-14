If IPL happens this year, it will be a truncated season: Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File Photo) BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File Photo)

Following a meeting between the BCCI and the eight IPL franchise owners to discuss the fate of the 13th edition of the league on Saturday, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has said the 2020 IPL can go ahead as a truncated tournament only if the situation improves.

The BCCI on Friday suspended the IPL from March 29 to April 15 due to government-imposed travel restrictions in light of the coronavirus pandemic and refusal of three states to host any matches.

Asked if the cash-rich event could be a curtailed one, Ganguly said, “It (truncating the season) will happen, because if it is April 15, then, in any case 15 days are gone, it has to be truncated. How truncated, how many games, I can’t say at the moment.”

“We met with the owners, to tell them how it can happen and where do we stand at the moment. At the moment, it is just postponed. We will assess the situation,” Ganguly said.

“It will be reassessed every week. I can’t say at the moment (about any deadline). I has to be worked around. As much as we want to host the IPL, we also need to be careful about the security.”

A BCCI source has been quoted by PTI as saying that a number of options were discussed at Saturday’s meeting.

Teams could be divided into two groups of four and then top four go into the play-offs. Another option is to increase of double headers. Yet another option is holding all matches in just a couple of centres with restricted movements of players, support staff and TV crew.

For now, it comes down to waiting and watching on when the situation improves.

(With PTI inputs)

