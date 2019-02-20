If four teams are willing, we should start women’s IPL, says veteran Jhulan Goswami

The BCCI is reported to go ahead with its plan to host a number of T20 women’s cricket matches during the course of the upcoming IPL season, which starts from March 23. Speaking on how these games can be beneficial in developing Indian women’s cricket at the grass-roots level, pacer Jhulan Goswami suggested that a separate league comprising four or five teams should be set-up. She further stated this will serve as a motivation for girls to take up cricket professionally.

During an interaction with ESPNcricinfo, Goswami said, “There are enough domestic players for four or five teams because in the Elite Group itself every team has three-four good players. And four-five teams will also let you include more domestic players because at the end of the day, the objective is to strengthen Indian women’s cricket at the grass-roots level, right? To include more girls to take up cricket professionally. So unless there’s a big motivation ahead of them, I don’t see them taking that route.”

She added, “Why not check with the IPL franchises if they are willing to start a women’s team of their own. If four teams are willing, we should be starting a women’s IPL with four teams, and involve the best foreign players and our local and international Indian cricketers.”

The former captain also feels that these matches should be played in smaller towns instead of opting for the big cities. “Take these games out of the metros and try to connect with the smaller towns. If we are playing in stadiums with 30,000 capacity, you’ll barely be able to make it appear full. They better take the games to state associations which do not have IPL teams at the moment, like Vadodara, Lucknow, Vizag and Ranchi, to name a few,” the Indian seamer said.

Stating that not many people will turn up at the stadium during the summers, Goswami suggested that the matches should be scheduled at 5 pm or played on IPL match eve. “If there is a 2pm start in April-May summer like last year’s game, I don’t expect too many people to come in. Either do it on the weekends with a 5pm start or host them on IPL match eve.”

Speaking on how to promote these contests, Goswami said roping in Bollywood and regional celebrities will boost the popularity of the matches. “Bring in Bollywood and regional movie stars, famous ex-cricketers, just like the IPL did when it started. Hyderabad had involved their local stars, and Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar were all there. Why not try to do the same?”