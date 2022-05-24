scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Must Read

I will definitely be around IPL next year: AB De Villiers

AB De villiers has scored 5162 runs, including three hundreds and 40 fifties, at an average of 39.71 for RCB

By: PTI | Johannesburg |
May 24, 2022 2:20:17 pm
Virat Kohli, AB de Villers, RCB, IPL, Inidan expressDe Villiers had been a big part of the RCB family before he retired from all forms of cricket last year.

The legendary AB de Villiers said he will “definitely” return to the IPL next year as part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad, but he is not sure in what capacity.

De Villiers had been a big part of RCB family before he retired from all forms of cricket last year.

De Villiers’ former skipper and teammate Virat Kohli had earlier this month said that he was hopeful the South African great will be back at the RCB in a new role next year.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“I am glad to hear Virat confirmed it. To be honest, we haven’t decided on anything yet. I will definitely be around IPL next year. I am not sure in what capacity but I am missing getting back there,” De Villiers told VUSport.

Best of Express Premium

Quad: Opportunities, challengesPremium
Quad: Opportunities, challenges
Prashant Kishor: ‘In the next 20-30 years, Indian politics will revolve a...Premium
Prashant Kishor: ‘In the next 20-30 years, Indian politics will revolve a...
Tempered by power, BJP’s shift away from 1989 Palampur Resolution o...Premium
Tempered by power, BJP’s shift away from 1989 Palampur Resolution o...
Kaun lega Prithviraj Chauhan: Now playing in Rajasthan, a caste trianglePremium
Kaun lega Prithviraj Chauhan: Now playing in Rajasthan, a caste triangle
More Premium Stories >>

“I have a heard a little bird tweeting, saying that there might be some games in Bangalore. So I would love to return to my second hometown and watch the full capacity stadium there at the Chinnaswamy again. I would love to return, I am looking forward to it.”

De villiers has scored 5162 runs, including three hundreds and 40 fifties, at an average of 39.71 for RCB

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Andrew Symonds, Andrew Symonds dead, Andrew Symonds no more, Andrew Symonds dies, Andrew Symonds career, Andrew Symonds batting
Andrew Symonds dies: Big-hitting cricket star’s moments in pics
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

May 24: Latest News