I used to write down everything in my diary: Sanju Samson recalls his interactions with Rahul Dravid

Sanju Samson had the air of a man who has endured one too many swings of ups and downs in his cricketing career. From making his senior India debut at the age of 19, making a comeback after five years, to being appointed as Rajasthan Royal’s captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL), wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson talks about the upward trajectory of his career and also setbacks on the show Breakfast with Champions hosted by Gaurav Kapoor.

Having appointed Samson as their captain before the 2021 season, the RR had picked the batter as their first retained player for whooping Rs 14 crore ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

The 27-year-old also talks about how the current team India head coach Rahul Dravid played an important role in his career and was and how he had noted every single conversation in his diary with the legendary Indian batter.

“One of the most special moments in my life, I batted for two days there (trials), and did not bat like this in my entire life. After hitting every shot, the voice from behind would say, ‘Shot Sanju’, and it was really magic for me. Before the trials, he said to me you have been doing well in the domestic circuit, very much excited to see you,” recalled Samson.

One of the biggest moments of his life was batting with Rahul Dravid for the Royals in his debut IPL season.

“In my first or second match in the season, I came at one down, and Rahul sir was the opener. I knew I had the license to hit, and did it on the very first ball by hooking, which went for four. Then Rahul sir came and said, Sanju take your time, a couple of balls and see what you can do. In the next ball, I again hit a boundary off the bouncer, and then he said, keep going,” Samson said.

In 2016, when Rahul Dravid moved to Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) as a mentor, the stylish batter was bought by the franchise.

“Then after two years, we moved to Delhi Daredevils, he was a coach of the team. Along with me, Karun Nair, Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Agarwal, and Rishabh Pant were present. He said to all of us that you will play for the Indian team, which was special for every youngster. I covered everything during those three to four years I spent with him,” Samson said.

“Everything is still written in my notebook. After talking to him, I would go back to my room and quickly jot down what he said,” Samson added.

Sanju also opened up about the time when he was dropped from the Indian cricket team and unveiled what all went through his mind after that incident. He said: ” After being dropped at the age of 19 from the Indian cricket team, I had self-doubts about my cricket and thought that I might get dropped from the state team as well.”

Samson has a childhood dream of batting against the late Shane Warne. The legendary cricketer died earlier this year aged 52. Samson’s dream turn into reality in 2020, when Warne returned as the mentor for the Rajasthan Royals’ side, and Samson asked him to bowl a few deliveries.

“Whatever memories we have of Shane Warne, whatever days he has lived in his life, it was super special. If you had spent even one hour with him, you can take the learnings for your whole life. That’s the kind of personality (he was), and he lived his 52 years of life like a King. His ideas were really superb,” said Samson.

Sanju Samson-led Royals are third in the points table after six wins in ten games. They will lock horns with Punjab Kings on May 7.