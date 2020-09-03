I think the major challenge would be to get back into the zone: Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill in Dubai for IPL 2020

Considered to be the next big thing in Indian cricket, all Shubman Gill wants from this IPL, he says, is to better his last season’s performance. In a chat with The Indian Express before going to UAE, Gill spoke about how he handled the lockdown and the traits he learnt from watching MS Dhoni.

Excerpts.

How will you handle the bio bubble in IPL? To be quarantined without meeting people?

That is going to be really really difficult, to be quarantined without meeting people or anyone. To handle the bio bubble, I think it’s going to be the most challenging thing because three months is a long period. Let’s see how it goes. I think I will watch something on Netflix, May be watch workout videos where you don’t need any equipment, let’s see I haven’t planned anything as such, I think I will go with the flow.

How did you spend the last five months?

For the major period of time, I was at my village spending time with my grandparents; it was pretty chilled out there. We used to play a lot of games, having lots of fun as a family. I was training and having a great time with my family.

How tough it’s been to stay away from cricket? Have you stayed away from the game this long ever before in life?

Initially, I thought the pandemic would last two months and things will return to normal. I never expected it to be this long, this huge and this impactful for everyone. I have never stayed away this long ever from the game. It was obviously quite tough for all of us but once we started getting back into our routines I wouldn’t say it went back to normal but yes closer to normal for sure.

Can you take us through the challenges batsmen will face when they return to cricket after not playing any competitive cricket for so long?

I think the major challenge would be to get back into the zone. I am curious to see how I will react once we get back into practice and once we start playing our practice matches. I am curious to see how my body will react, but I am sure we all will adapt quickly. I don’t think it will be that difficult because we have been playing for so long in our lives that once we get back to the ground we will know what has to be done. It will be a good challenge for all of us to see how our mind and body connects.

What’s your goals from this IPL? What achievements will make you happy at the end of the tournament?

My only goal in this IPL would be doing better than what I did last year; I will be really happy if I could achieve that goal.

Did you speak to Yuvraj Singh for guidance, if yes, what did he say?

Yes I did. Yuvi Paaji told me that I have to trust my own game and I have to go there and have fun and enjoy the game. And that I shouldn’t be too hard on myself.

Have you interacted with MS Dhoni? What did he learn from him?

I haven’t interacted much with Mahi bhai but one thing I have learnt from him is that you can win from any situation, you just have to believe in yourself. Just believe in practice, just believe in the hard work, just don’t give it away.

You have been tagged as the next big thing, how do you handle that pressure?

I don’t really think about that and pressurise myself. When you are in the field everything, all this kind of talk, fades away, it’s just bat and ball that matters.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd