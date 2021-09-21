I owe Riyan Parag for all the sixes this summer: Liam Livingstone

English batsman Liam Livingstone, who hit 27 sixes for Birmingham Phoenix this summer, joked that the secret behind his six-hitting streak was that he a borrowed bat from his Rajasthan Royals team-mate Riyan Parag.

“He wanted one of my cricket bags and I wanted one of his bats. So, we did a little trade and I’ve been using it in white-ball cricket all summer,” the 28-year-old said. “So maybe I owe Riyan for all the sixes that I’ve been hitting over the last couple of months.”

Livingstone had pulled out of the tournament before the postponement, citing “bubble fatigue”, but says he is now feeling refreshed. “I feel there’s more to life than just cricket, and sometimes we sort of forget that we are actual human beings and sometimes we have to look after ourselves,” he said.

“I guess the decision I made at the time wasn’t an easy one, I wanted to stay with the Royals and try to help us win some games. But I think sometimes your mental and physical health is most important.”

RR kickstart the second phase of IPL 2021 on Tuesday against Punjab Kings. Rajasthan have only won the IPL title in 2008 and currently sit fifth in the table.