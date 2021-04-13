I have more fours than him: Rohit Sharma on IPL comparison with Chris Gayle

Indian women’s cricket all-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues quizzed Rohit Sharma on his performance stats and to everyone’s surprise, the Mumbai Indians’ captain went all guns blazing and got almost all correct answers.

In an interview on social media, Rohit Sharma fondly recalls the headlines on the day after scoring the record-breaking 264 against the Lankans. He said, “I remember because the next day there was a headline saying Rohit Sharma beat Sri Lanka.”

On being quizzed about who struck more boundaries in IPL between him and Chris Gayle, the Hitman promptly said that Chris might have hit more sixes, but he was still the man who has hit more boundaries than him.

Answering the question, Rohit said, “No, I have more fours in IPL than Chris. He has got more sixes for sure in the IPL.”

IPL stats. (Source: BCCI/IPL screengrab) IPL stats. (Source: BCCI/IPL screengrab)

Mumbai Indians have been the most successful team in the IPL and when the most successful captain was asked to pick his favourite win from the League, he instantly chose the 2017 edition where he defeated Dhoni-led Rising Pune Supergiants.

“I would pick 2017 as we only made 129 and to defend that score on any pitch in any conditions against any opposition in a final is a big achievement.” Rohit zealously said.

But even the Hitman was taken aback when Jemimah asked him to choose between his childhood ground and his home ground, i.e. Borivali Sports Club or Wankhede Stadium. Preferring to skip the tough pick, he said, “Don’t let me pick this one I can’t choose between the two! On one ground, I started my cricket career, whereas, on the other, I started my professional career. It is really hard for me to pick!”

Rohit’s love for Indian movies also came out quite vividly as he chose the 1992 sports drama Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar above Avengers. He said, “That movie (Jo Jeeta…) was quite emotional. We were quite young, and it created a spark in me. I remember I was in school. That last scene where the race was won was just incredible.”

The whole conversation between the two Mumbaikars took place when they caught up to chat on th‘Third Umpire’ and ‘Dil Ya Dimaag’.