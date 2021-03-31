I batted for the first time in 20 days: Ajinkya Rahane hits the nets before IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals’ Ajinkya Rahane along with a few members of the squad assembled in Mumbai and had their first practice session at the Cricket Club of India on Tuesday.

After being in quarantine for one week, the players got an opportunity to test their skills and find their groove ahead of the IPL 2021.

“I batted for the first time in 20 days. We came out after being in quarantine for seven days, so I was just looking to get into the groove and get into a good rhythm,” said Rahane.

“And as we get closer to the tournament, it will be all about maintaining that good rhythm and momentum,” Rahane added.

Meanwhile, Capitals’ leg-spinner Amit Mishra observed that the players looked in good shape during the team’s first practice session.

“All the boys are looking good here on the field. They are all ready to put in the hard yards and it’s nice to see the youngsters practicing hard as well,” said Mishra.

The 38-year-old added that apart from honing his bowling prowess, he is focussing on improving his batting as well.

“I am working on my batting. The coaches have also told me to keep practicing my batting as there might be situations in matches when I will have to string partnerships of 25-30 runs. We need to be ready for everything. Basically, if I am batting with a recognized batsman then I should focus on taking singles and giving the strike to my partner.”