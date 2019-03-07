How Mumbai Indians players deal with social media posts

One of the interesting elements of the Netflix documentary series ‘Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians’ is how the players of the three-time champion team deal with social media posts after a match.

Advertising

In the series, which released just before the 12th edition of Indian Premier League kicks off, the Rohit Sharma-led side talks about the need to use their phones once they are off the field after a match. Medium-pace bowler Kieron Pollard is seen describing how the first thing the players do after entering their dressing rooms is using their phones.

“We all do it. We are all guilty of it. As soon as you get out of the field, you want to see your phone. As soon as you get off the field, you wanna see your phone. You wanna go on social media and see who is saying good things about you or who is not supporting you,” Pollard says.

Australian cricketer Ben Cutting agreed with Pollard and added that there is no hiding from social media anymore. “I think the stage has gotten bigger on social media. There is certainly no way to hide now. That can be tough at times.”

“There are a lot of players putting tweets and messages talking about the game and how it was. When you’re trying your best, this last thing you want to read,” he added.

Talking about how to tackle the social media posts, Mumbai Indians batting coach Robin Singh said that it is the players who need to accept and understand that they would be criticised in the public eye.

Advertising

“You will of course get negative publicity, that’s how it works. You need to understand that in the public eye, you will always be criticised. And that is really something we have to learn to accept,” he said.