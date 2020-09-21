IPL 2020: How Delhi Capitals won the match with half a Super Over against Kings XI Punjab

Marcus Stoinis’ last over star turns with both bat and ball was beautifully complemented by Kagiso Rabada’s brilliant Super Over that ensured a thrilling opening round IPL victory for Delhi Capitals over Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.

Stoinis first blasted his way to a 21-ball-53 as his late assault ensured a decent 157/8 for Capitals with 57 coming off the last three overs. Stoinis hit seven fours and three sixes.

In reply, Capitals were in control for 15 overs before Mayank Agarwal 89 off 60 balls nearly won it for KXIP before Stoinis came into the picture again with opposition needing one-off three balls.

SUPER OVER SENSATION

Kagiso Rabada took the responsibility and went for two runs off his first ball as KL Rahul hit one towards the deep square leg region.

Just when it seemed like Rahul would unleash, Rabada came back roaring with a quick and short delivery which Rahul tried to slap into the on-side but a top-edge is all he got.

Nicholas Pooran was sent out to bat and was dismissed for a duck twice in this game as Rabada knocked him over with a fast and full ball. The job was done in three balls, effectively half a super-over.

It was a disappointing shot from Pooran. With one wicket down in the Super Over he probably could have at least batted till the sixth ball and push the score to 9 or 10 and give Shami, who was chosen to bowl KXIP’s Super Over, something to bowl at.

Shami began with a dot ball but a wide in the next was cardinal sin. Two runs off the next drew the scores level and it was finally game over in the next ball as Delhi won with three balls to spare.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals- 157/8 (Marcus Stoinis 53 off 21 balls, Shreyas Iyer 39 off 32 balls, Mohammed Shami 3/15).

Kings XI Punjab- 157/8 (Mayank Agarwal 89 off 60 balls, Marcus Stoinis 2/29, Kagiso Rabada 2/28, R Ashwin 2/2).

(With PTI inputs)

