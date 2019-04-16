Hotstar shatters previous records in just three weeks of IPL 2019

Toggle Menu
The Indian Premier League 2019 viewership on Hotstar reached 267 million viewers in the first three weeks of the tournament, surpassing last year’s record of 202 million viewers registered for the entire season.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore fetched Hotstar 12.7 million viewers. (Source: IPL)

Hotstar also set a global live streaming record with a concurrency of 12.7 million viewers during the Royal Challengers Bangalore match against Mumbai Indians match on 28th March 2019. With this, the platform broke its own previous record of 11.2 million concurrent viewers who watched the India vs New Zealand T20 match.

Commenting on the record-smashing achievement, Hotstar Chief Produc Officer Varun Narang said, “The remarkable rate at which the viewership has grown over the years is testament to the audience pull that IPL enjoys. On the back of this, Hotstar continues to break records by raising the bar in reinventing the sporting experience for millions of Indians.”

These staggering numbers in just three weeks signify the platform’s immense reach and scale, as well as our technological ability to deliver an uninterrupted, immersive cricket watching experience for consumers,” he added.

The 12th edition of IPL commenced on 23rd March and will conclude on 12th May.

