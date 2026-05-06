‘Head-scratching strategy’: Aaron Finch blasts Delhi Capitals’ decision making

After the eight-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings at their home turf on Tuesday, Delhi Capitals have now suffered their sixth loss of IPL 2026 in ten matches. The Axar Patel-led team now sits at the seventh spot in the points table with eight points and would need to win their remaining four matches to have some hope of qualifying for the play-offs with the chance relying on other results going their way.

While Delhi Capitals have lost three matches batting second and won four batting second, the team has lost all their matches batting first.

After Patel won the toss and elected to bat first in the team’s eight-wicket loss against Chennai Super Kings, former Australian captain and T20 World Cup winner Aaron Finch has blasted Delhi Capitals for their decision and branded their decisions as ‘head scratching’ ones.

When asked about the team’s decision making being a mess, Finch replied in affirmative.