He reminds me a bit of Pollard: Anil Kumble lauds new recruit Shahrukh Khan

Punjab Kings’ new recruit Shahrukh Khan has impressed the head coach Anil Kumble in the nets ahead of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Former Indian skipper and head coach Anil Kumble said in a video posted by the franchise on Twitter saying that Khan reminds him of Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Kieron Pollard.

“He reminds me a bit of Pollard actually. When I was with Mumbai Indians, Pollard in the nets was dangerous. I used to bowl a bit (in the nets), and the first thing I used to tell him was don’t hit straight. Here I’m not even trying. I’m a lot older now, and the body doesn’t take the bowling anymore. So, I’m not going to bowl at Shahrukh, for sure”.

The Chennai-born explosive batsman was roped in by Punjab after a three-way bidding war against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Starting at a base price of Rs 20 lakh, the 25-year-old’s services were acquired for Rs 5.25 crore this season.

In the video, Shahrukh recalled the time when his name was announced in the auction. “The auction started at around 3 PM I guess, and we were practising at the Holkar Stadium, obviously I had to bat and bowl a bit. So I told our physio that ‘please let me know when my name comes up. I’ll take a break and come and see the auction. Luckily my name didn’t come up, and it didn’t bother my batting much. Right after we finished practice and we hopped onto the bus, I still remember sitting on the first seat and my name came up. My heart started pumping, but I didn’t expect it to rise as much as it did,” Khan said.

The Tamil Nadu player made his mark in Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). He has scored 293 runs in the T20 format from 23 innings at an average of 18.31 and strike rate of 131.39. He is expected to play the role of finisher for the franchise that is yet to win their maiden IPL title. The KL Rahul-led side will play their first game of the tournament against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 12.