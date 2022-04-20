Hazlewood’s quord-hues; Shahbaz goes dive-shy & Holder plucks one out of the sky

Four balls, Four Hazlewood

In his four-wicket-taking deliveries Josh Hazlewood showed his wonderful repertoire to produce his best IPL figures (4 – 25). The first to take out Quinton de Kock was a cracker that kicked up from a length to startle the batsman into a poke. That was the classic Test match Hazlewood. Then he produced a short ball to hurry Manish Pandey whose weak pull was swallowed at midwicket. Then came the lovely slower one to remove Ayush Badoni. Seeing Badoni move outside, off for his favourite on-side swipe and knowing his ability to drag from even wide outside off, Hazlewood adjusted to spear his slower one a lot more wider. He has a wide variety of slower balls these days – off cutter, leg cutter, knuckle ball – and he chose to roll the fingers on this but also get it to swerve wider. Badoni could only nick it. Then came the finishing blow; he hurled a quick full one to Marcus Stoinis, who was angry that the previous ball wasn’t given a wide and went for a big slog, and it ricocheted off his pad onto the stumps.

Josh Hazlewood is on a roll! Gets the wicket of Marcus Stoinis and with that picks up his four-wicket haul. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Live – https://t.co/9Dwu1D2Lxc #LSGvRCB #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/Wft3UrfyUA — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 19, 2022

Good to hear Marcus Stoinis @MStoinis take his dismissal by fellow Aussie Josh Hazelwood so well !

😳😳😳🏏#IPL#LSGvRCB#IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/40HvJtxN6o — Mike Bell (@MilesOnside) April 19, 2022

Why didn’t Shahbaz dive?

That’s the question Mohammad Kaif raised on air after Shahbaz Ahmed was run out, bat on the line, after being sent back by Faf du Plessis. He hadn’t gone too far down when he turned and tried to reach the safety of the crease but just slid his bat on the ground. As the verdict flashed on big screen, Kaif let out his rhetorical question: “Yeh dive kyu nahi maare? (Why didn’t he dive?) Kohli didn’t dive (he was run out last game in similar fashion), he is not diving, and losing wickets in big moments,” Kaif said and no one can argue with that. It was KL Rahul with a quick throw from extra cover to Holder, the bowler, who removed the bails. Rahul had already done a fabulous job earlier in the evening, when he threw in a dive at mid-on to just about pluck a catch inches from the ground to take out the opener Anuj Rawat. Now, a quick run out.

Wrong shot, wrong pitch, wrong timing for Kohli

After the very first ball he bowled in the game, Dushmantha Chameera gestured with his hands that the pitch had bounce. Perhaps, Virat Kohli wasn’t watching that. He should have. He was in the middle by the sixth ball and what does he do? He tries to punch a back-of-length ball that kicked up outside off. It’s a shot he plays often, once he settles in, where he rides the bounce and it’s sort of an in-between shot between a push and a punch. The wrists keep rising and riding the bounce and he sort of wrists it through point. This pitch, and especially the fact that it was his first ball, wasn’t conducive to that, though. He could only waft a dolly to backward point, and turned and had a rueful smile at his partner Faf du Plessis.

Lucknow’s super giant

It needed someone with long legs to get across quickly. It needed someone with long arms to reach the ball. Luckily, Lucknow Super Giants had a super giant at short third man, Jason Holder. Glenn Maxwell, who was on a counter-attacking rampage, went for a reverse-sweep against the left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya, who was bowling his second over within the Powerplay and was brought on especially to try take out Maxwell.

Terrific catch by Jason Holder. Great commitment. pic.twitter.com/H6ALe5ectf — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 19, 2022

“Pick kiya aur kisko, yeh lambu ko, yeh kahan chhodega (And who did he pick, this tall guy, where is he going to drop it?)” Ravi Shastri would say with a laugh on air. Holder seemed to gambol to his left and there he was, decently close to the dipping ball. It would still have eluded most, but Holder with his long levers lunged and came up with the ball.