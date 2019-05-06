IPL 2019: Fans back Hardik Pandya after racist taunt

Hardik Pandya was subjected to racist comments online after television actress Krystle D’Souza posted a photo on Instagram along with the cricketer which was captioned, “Mere Bhai Jaisa Koi Hard ich Nahi Hai“.

No sooner than the post went up, the Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder was trolled mercilessly in the comments section with a few Instagram users calling him “creepy” and passing racist comments.

As the trolling started to get severe, actor Aparshakti Khurrana stepped in and took on one of the users passing a lewd comment. “Hi Sameer. I think you should not write such comments and definitely not use such language. We all love Hardik because he is a performer. You should rather encourage the Indian team, especially before the World Cup,” he wrote.

On the field, Hardik’s has been delivering quite a few stellar performances for MI in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 so far. Responding to the bitter comments D’Souza said that the trolls can’t belittle Pandya’s performances and also thanked Khurrana for his fitting reply.

“that’s so well put ! People are so mean and obnoxious and just because they are sitting behind a screen typing, they think they can get away with anything ! I guess ignorance is bliss in this case ! Their words make no difference to his superb performance… BUT Thank you.” she wrote.

Pandya was handed a provisional ban earlier this year followed by a Rs 20 lakh fine for his sexist comments on a talk show (Koffee with Karan). Following the outrage, he publicly apologised for his comments on Twitter and to the BCCI ombudsman but continues to bear the anger of trolls.

The 25-year-old has been selected for India’s World Cup squad. In IPL 12, the Baroda all-rounder has scored 380 runs at an average of 47.50 and took 14 wickets in 14 matches. He will be expected to continue this form in IPL playoffs.