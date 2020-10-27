IPL 2020: What’s the significance of Hardik Pandya’s clenched fist salute

Hardik Pandya took knee in support of Black Lives Matter Movement. on Sunday. (BCCI/IPL)

What did Hardik Pandya do?

Hardik Pandya became the first player in the IPL to take the knee in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, the worldwide anti-racism movement.

When he reached his half-century in the 19th over against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, Pandya went down on his right knee and raised his right gloved hand to give a clenched fist salute.

A smiling Pandya looked at his dugout where Keiron Pollard, the stand-in captain of Mumbai Indians, raised his fist in acknowledgement.

Has there been an official stance from IPL so far?

No, unlike the bilateral series between West Indies and England where all players lined up before the start of the Tests to take the knee, there has been no talk about it in the IPL.

Has any other IPL player spoken about BLM?

Jason Holder, West Indies Test captain who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad, had expressed his disappointment about the lack of support for the movement in the IPL.

“I haven’t had one conversation up here (in IPL) around it (BLM). Sometimes it seems it has gone unnoticed, which is a sad thing. I guess it’s for us to re-highlight the importance of it, for people to understand what is happening in the world,” Holder had told the Cricket Writer’s Club.

Have all cricketing teams taken the knee in every bilateral series so far after George Floyd’s death in the US?

No, only in the series (men’s and women’s) between West Indies and England. The players didn’t do it in the Australia-England series or during the Pakistan-England series.

“Personally was a bit disappointed to see how the Pakistan and Australia tours went on after us and they’re not showing their solidarity,” Holder had said. West Indian legend Michael holding had also expressed his disappointment about it and Justin Langer, Australia’s coach, had acknowledged that his team should have “thought and talked a bit more about it”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd