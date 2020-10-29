IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya, Chris Morris have a heated argument, reprimanded for breaching code of conduct

Hardik Pandya and Chris Morris were reprimanded on Wednesday night. (BCCI/IPL)

Hardik Pandya and Chris Morris were reprimanded for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Morris admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct while Pandya admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.20 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct.

“Chris Morris, the Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder, has been reprimanded for breaching the Dream11 Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Mumbai Indians at Abu Dhabi,” said a statement released by the BCCI.

“Mr Morris admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct.

Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder, has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL’s Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Abu Dhabi.

Mr Pandya admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.20 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” the statement concluded.

The verbal volleys between the two allrounders occurred in the 19th over of MI’s run chase of 165 runs.

First, it was Pandya who got the better of the Protea star as he got underneath a fullish delivery and dished out his version of the helicopter shot for a six over long-on. Both players did exchange some words at this moment.

However, Morris had the last laugh when he got rid off Pandya, caught at extra cover. While on his way back to the change room, the duo were once at it again, with the MI allrounder pointing his fingers at Morris this time around.

18.4: Hardik Pandya showed some signs to Chris Morris after hitting him for a SIX. 18.5: Chris Morris pointed out his finger towards MI’s dressing room after taking his wicket. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 28, 2020

What was Pandya saying to Morris😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/83cKgnjNFU — @iammp (@maheshspawar1) October 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav struck an unbeaten 79 off 43 balls and Jasprit Bumrah grabbed 3-14 as Mumbai Indians took a big step toward a place in the playoffs with a five-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

The victory nearly sealed Mumbai’s place in the playoffs as they sit on top of the points table with 16 points and a healthy net run-rate of 1.186.

Despite the loss, Bangalore are still second with 14 points, ahead of Delhi Capitals on net run-rate.

