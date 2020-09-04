scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 04, 2020
Top news

IPL 2020: Harbhajan Singh withdraws citing ‘personal reasons’

Harbhajan Singh, who has been a part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the past two years is currently in Jalandhar, Punjab with his family and requested privacy.

By: Sports Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 4, 2020 5:19:52 pm
Harbhajan Singh in CSK's colours. (Source: IPL)

In what can be seen as a major setback for Indian Premier League (IPL) team Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Harbhajan Singh has become the second high-profile name to pull out of this season. He cited ‘personal reasons’ and said that he informed the club team management about his decision.

The 40-year-old off-spinner, who has been a part of CSK during the past two years wrote on Twitter, “Dear Friends,
I will not be playing IPL this year due to personal reasons.These are difficult times and I would expect some privacy as I spend time with my family. CSK management has been extremely supportive and I wish them a great IPL
Stay safe and Jai Hind.”

Harbhajan, who is one of the most successful bowlers in the history of IPL with 150 wickets, is the second high-profile Indian cricketer to miss out of the tournament after Suresh Raina, who left Dubai to be with his family after two of his family members died in a terrible crime in Punjab.

IPL 2020 starts on September 19 in the UAE after being moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

What happened to my family is beyond horrible: Suresh Raina breaks silence

“I have informed the CSK management about my decision to pull out of this year’s IPL. I have decided to take a break due to personal reasons in these difficult times. I expect that everyone would respect my need for privacy,” Harbhajan told PTI on Friday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals during their first nets session
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Sep 04: Latest News