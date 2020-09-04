IPL 2020: Harbhajan Singh withdraws citing ‘personal reasons’

Harbhajan Singh in CSK's colours. (Source: IPL)

In what can be seen as a major setback for Indian Premier League (IPL) team Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Harbhajan Singh has become the second high-profile name to pull out of this season. He cited ‘personal reasons’ and said that he informed the club team management about his decision.

The 40-year-old off-spinner, who has been a part of CSK during the past two years wrote on Twitter, “Dear Friends,

I will not be playing IPL this year due to personal reasons.These are difficult times and I would expect some privacy as I spend time with my family. CSK management has been extremely supportive and I wish them a great IPL

Stay safe and Jai Hind.”

Harbhajan, who is one of the most successful bowlers in the history of IPL with 150 wickets, is the second high-profile Indian cricketer to miss out of the tournament after Suresh Raina, who left Dubai to be with his family after two of his family members died in a terrible crime in Punjab.

Harbhajan Singh informed us he won’t be available due to personal reasons. Team Chennai Super Kings is supportive of his decision and stands by him and his family during these testing times. KS Viswanathan

CEO — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 4, 2020

IPL 2020 starts on September 19 in the UAE after being moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have informed the CSK management about my decision to pull out of this year’s IPL. I have decided to take a break due to personal reasons in these difficult times. I expect that everyone would respect my need for privacy,” Harbhajan told PTI on Friday.

