Gujarat Titans’ Vikram Solanki hails ‘outstanding’ Shubman Gill

Vikram Solanki, the Gujarat Titans director of cricket, has said that Shubman Gill was “simply outstanding” in making an unbeaten 63 off 49 deliveries on a difficult Pune surface on which no other batsman from either his side or Lucknow Super Giants could manage even 30.

“He was simply outstanding, wasn’t he?” Solanki, the former England batsman, said of Gill. “He’s a quality batsman, quality technician. He’s got a wonderful temperament. It’s no wonder that he’s so highly regarded in Indian cricket. I thought he was exemplary with his innings. I thought he assessed the pitch very well, I thought he batted accordingly.

“I know he would’ve helped every other batter who went out to bat to understand that it was quite difficult, which was very evident with the scores. Our assessment of the pitch was exactly that, it was a tough pitch, and our batting would center around somebody taking responsibility around those situations. Shubman did exactly that and showed what a high-quality player he is.”

Gill has made 384 runs in 12 matches this IPL season at an average of 35 and a strike-rate of 137. His 63 came on the back of his 52 off 36 balls in the narrow loss against Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium last Friday. Gill first put on 52 with David Miller for the fourth wicket and then an unbroken 41 with Rahul Tewatia to help Titans post a competitive 144.

“I think halfway, we knew that was a very competitive score,” Solanki said. “It was apparent that it wasn’t the easiest wicket to score on, it was difficult. Only due to Shubman’s knock, and later Rahul Tewatia who played a brilliant knock, we got to a competitive total. We took confidence from the fact that it was going to be difficult for Lucknow to score. Our attack has been able to take wickets, so we knew if we bowl like we have in the past, we’d make it difficult for them.”

Titans, who have become the first team to qualify for the knockouts, will next take on Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.