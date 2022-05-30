Gujarat Titans celebrate maiden IPL title with roadshow

The Gujarat Titans team held a roadshow at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad on Monday celebrating their victory in IPL cricket final. Captain Hardik Pandya was instrumental with the ball on Sunday night to hand the new franchise their maiden IPL trophy.

“This title is going to be a special one because we talked about creating a legacy. The coming generations will talk about it,” Hardik had said after the match.

“Everyone will remember this was the team who started this journey and to win the championship first year is very special.” The Gujarat Titans’ triumphant skipper said he knew he was going to bat at number four for the first-timers after they got done with the mega auction ahead of IPL-15.

The glorious night of all…✨ We dare you to not watch this on loop 🤩🏆💙#SeasonOfFirsts #AavaDe #IPLFinal [🎵: Lehraa Do | Arijit Singh | 83] pic.twitter.com/nEo4BusOs5 — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 30, 2022

“When the auction finished, I knew I would have to bat at No. 4,” Hardik said at the presentation ceremony.

Hardik has won four IPL titles with Mumbai Indians.

Gujarat’s highly-rated bowling attack, led by skipper Hardik (3/17) himself, limited a formidable Rajasthan Royals batting unit to 130 for nine after losing the toss.

Opting to bat first, Rajasthan never got going and posted a below-par 130-9 with Jos Buttler, this IPL’s leading scorer, topscoring for them with a rather subdued 39.

Hardik Pandya (3-17) led by example with the ball. Pandya shone with the bat too, scoring 34 and forging a 63-run stand with Shubman Gill to help Gujarat overcome a slow start to their chase. Opener Gill remained unbeaten on 45, sealing Gujarat’s victory with a six and with 11 balls to spare.

Jay Shah announces Rs 1.25 crore reward for curators and groundsmen

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Monday announced a reward of Rs 1.25 crores for the groundsmen and curators of all the venues of the IPL.

I’m pleased to announce a prize money of INR 1.25 crores for the men who gave us the best games in #TATAIPL 2022. The unsung heroes – our curators and groundsmen across 6 IPL venues this season. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) May 30, 2022

“I’m pleased to announce a prize money of INR 1.25 crores for the men who gave us the best games in #TATAIPL 2022. The unsung heroes – our curators and groundsmen across 6 IPL venues this season,” he tweeted.

In another tweet he mentioned, “We’ve witnessed some high octane games and I would like thank each one of them for their hardwork. 25 lacs each for CCI, Wankhede, DY Patil and MCA, Pune. 12.5 lacs each for Eden and Narendra Modi Stadium.”