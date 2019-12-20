Watch: A day after getting big bucks in IPL auction, Glenn Maxwell hits quickfire 39-ball 83

Glenn Maxwell reached his half-century from just 23 deliveries (Source: BBL/Twitter) Glenn Maxwell reached his half-century from just 23 deliveries (Source: BBL/Twitter)

Glenn Maxwell showed the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) bosses that he was worth the bidding war as the Australian batsman hit a blinder of an innings in ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2019 on Friday.

Melbourne Stars skipper Maxwell carried the team on his back scoring 83 runs from just 39 deliveries including seven fours and five sixes against Brisbane Heat at Carrara Oval, Queensland.

Maxwell scored almost half of his team’s runs at a strike rate of 212.82. He got to his half-century from just 23 balls, equalling his career’s fastest 50. He lost his wicket in the final over to Ben Laughlin.

The 31-year-old was roped in by KXIP for a whopping Rs 10.75 crore after a neck-to-neck bidding war against Delhi Capitals (DC).

Glenn Maxwell is smoking ’em, and the fourth umpire is catching ’em! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/Hrn8qS4FKE — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 20, 2019

Maxwell’s teammate Marcus Stoinis, who was picked by DC for Rs 4.8 crore, failed to make a mark with the bat scoring 16 runs from 19 deliveries while opening the innings.

A BIG SHOW from the ‘BIG SHOW’! 😍@Gmaxi_32 was at his lethal best as he led from the front for his side in @BBL, scoring a breathtaking 8⃣3⃣ off just 3⃣9⃣ balls. 🔥 📸: @StarsBBL#SaddaPunjab #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/aCHu7pzjN3 — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) December 20, 2019

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders’ young recruit and England’s new batting sensation Tom Banton scored a half-century. Chasing a target of 168, Banton scored 64 runs from 36 deliveries including six fours and four sixes while his Brisbane teammate and KKR ex-cricketer Chris Lynn could score just six runs from nine deliveries.

5️⃣0️⃣ up for Tom Banton. And what a way to bring up the milestone 😲 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/REdqt2BDgr — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 20, 2019

Maxwell pulled out from the previous edition of IPL because of World Cup 2019. Earlier this year, he took a break from international cricket citing mental health issues.

