Gill’s helmet-drop celebration; Hardik-Rashid tango; Sanga’s prophecy & Sai’s ultimate compliment to idol Ashwin

Helmet toss is the new mic drop

Forget the mic-drop moment, Shubman Gill has come up with a new emphatic gesture to signal the conclusion of a stunning performance. Minutes after he had sealed the final with a six and let-out a Tarzan-like victory cry, he was mobbed by his ecstatic team-mates. Almost crushed by the euphoria around him, he took off his helmet and tossed it away. It was a statement that the game was over, the match mask needed to be ripped off and it was time for celebrations. In the company of his mates, in the warm embrace of the support staff, Gill didn’t need protection.

Heads or tails? Wait, I need to walk

The coin landed far away from the two captains and went for a stroll, after Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya gave it a mighty flip. Match referee Javagal Srinath followed it, but TV cameras seemingly didn’t care to. Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson walked a few paces to check on which side the coin landed, head or tail. As Srinath confirmed, he had called correctly. Since the time the ICC has introduced the match referee, he is the toss monitor. Usually, the coin lands close to all the parties involved, everyone getting a clear view. At the IPL final, it fell on the other side of the pitch and although nothing prevented the two captains from following it, Srinath did the needful. Winning the toss in a final has its advantages. More often than not, the team that wins it elects to bat first, to put runs on the board. A big total puts the chasing team under scoreboard pressure. Throughout the tournament, Royals have been comfortable, batting first. Little wonder then that Samson refused to buck the trend in the final, on a surface which he felt a bit on the drier side. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have been a fantastic chasing team. And as Hardik said, they would have bowled first, if the spin of the coin favoured them.

Keep calm & learn from Mahi

Deep inside, he must have been feeling the pressure, a few butterflies bugging his stomach. Leading a team, into the first year of its IPL existence, on his home patch and in front of 100,000 fans demands strong character. Hardik Pandya oozed it, wearing a casual smile at the toss and turning a tad philosophical. “Every challenge is an opportunity to be a hero,” he told Ravi Shastri. ‘Keep calm’ has been Hardik’s mantra throughout the season, a la his idol MS Dhoni. Only a few days ago, he had expressed his debt of gratitude to the former India captain. “Obviously Mahi bhai has played a big role in my life. He is a dear brother, a dear friend, family to me. So, for me, I have learnt a lot of good things from him. For me it was more about being individually strong which I’m really proud of myself as well, how I have been able to manage all the parts.” Win or lose, Hardik has made his mark in this tournament, as Titans captain.

Pull or hook? Answer: Dismissed

Yashasvi Jaiswal is as good a bet as any to provide the answer to the eternal cricket question asked by the kids: what is the difference between hook and a pull? His answer might well be that he is good with the former, not as good with the latter. Like he did off the first ball of the chase in the previous game when he hooked Mohammad Siraj for a six, he would unfurl that shot against Yash Dayal off a head-high ball for another maximum over fine leg in the final. Mohammad Shami had tied him down for one-and-half overs but he had broken through with a few rasping shots. Dayal then bounced one not so high, perhaps below chest, and this time it needed a pull if he were to get another boundary. Jaiswal went for the pull, but made contact with top half of the bat and couldn’t clear deep square-leg. What’s the difference between a hook and a pull? A dismissal.

In the air & taken in the deep! ☝️ Yash Dayal gives @gujarat_titans their first breakthrough as @saik_99 completes the catch. 👏 👏#RR lose Yashasvi Jaiswal after a brisk start. Follow The Final ▶️ https://t.co/8QjB0b5UX7#TATAIPL | #GTvRR pic.twitter.com/7iwuvgHMLY — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2022

Big final butterflies and batterings

Yashasvi Jaiswal is only 20; just two IPL seasons and a First-class game old. He shed nerves, understandably, featuring in arguably the biggest match of his career so far, and countenancing a masterly seam-bowler, Mohammed Shami. He was a picture of torment—Shami beat both his edges, beat him for pace as well as bounce. Jaiswal shrunk, he preened. His partner Jos Buttler sensed his partner’s fragility, whispered a few words of counsel. Jaiswal had enough—seven balls; no runs. He went for broke. Clearing his front-leg, he heaved wildly at a pitched-up Shami ball. The sweet spot of the willow eluded, but he got enough wood for the ball to reach the ropes. Buoyed, he bludgeoned the next ball over extra cover. Next over, he hooked Yash Dayal for a six, again he was not fully in control when playing the shot. Never mind, the last 10 balls had fetched him 22 runs. But he was still far from settled—he kept admonishing himself. And then came another short ball with his name etched on it. He unfurled the pull, but was a fraction too late and ended up fetching to the deep square-leg fielder. Jaiswal was thus spared of more agony. But he did get a hang of a high-pressure IPL final.

Skip & deputy in control as Titans set sail

Jos Buttler covered his face with his helmet and screamed. And screamed. And just before he crossed over the boundary, he tossed his helmet, then his gloves, even as his team-mate Trent Boult leaned on the hoarding and caressed a non-existing stubble. In the middle, Hardik Pandya, who let a gentle smile caress his face, after inducing Buttler into an edge, was mobbed by his team-mates. He had already taken out Sanju Samson; a seam-up delivery that Samson should have perhaps punched through cover point instead of attempting a pull. On the big day, both the captain and vice captain of Gujarat Titans turned up. Pandya with his best spell of the tournament, and Rashid Khan doing what he does. With Rajasthan Royals again choosing to play him out cautiously, the runs trickled down and Pandya didn’t allow them to get away from the other end either. Samson tried a big shot and got out, and Buttler tried a tickle to third man and was dismissed.

The slow-drip Rashid Khan strangle

Between the 10th and 11th over, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami and Wriddhiman Saha converged mid-pitch and had a seemingly heated discussion. The dilemma was whether to bring Rashid Khan for another over. The wrong’un spewing, nail-chewing leg-spinner had already bowled two miserly overs. Usually, he is preserved for a couple of overs at the near-death-over phase (14 to17 over). But Jos Buttler was batting and looking to accelerate after a sedate start, and if Khan could nip his wicket, half the danger would be averted. Saha, especially, seemed to urge Pandya to reintroduce Khan. And so he was brought on. Khan then did what he always does. Death by strangle. Fast bowlers often consign their victims to instant death. But leg-spinners like Khan crawl and slither under your skin, he taunts and teases, and sentences you to a slow and painful death. He had both Devdutt Padikkal and Buttler resort back to the single-grinding mode before he produced a beast of a wrong’un that bounced more than Padikkal expected. The illusion of shortness lured him into the cut. But it was not as short as he had judged and more over-spun that it bounced substantially. Padikkal mistimed the shot, which Shami, at short-third man, swallowed. He then beat Shimron Hetmyer with another wrong’un, then he beat him again. There are few better exponents of the wrong’un than Khan in this era; perhaps no one has ever bowled the wrong’un with as much mastery or frequency as Khan has. He ended his shift with a golden spell of 4-0-18-1. And in the quicksand of pressure he piled, the Royals drowned.

Outwitting the deity

R Sai Kishore worships Ravi Ashwin like young batsmen used to adore Sachin Tendulkar in the 90s and the aughts. When Ashwin bowls, he forgets everything else. He would be busy taking notes of even the minutest detail, from the grip to release and field placements to the space between the fielders. He would watch his videos on a loop to understand the layers of the off-spinner’s craft. Which batsman of which team on which ground did Ashwin dismiss and how (the set-up, the variation, time, date, everything), he would have the answer at his fingertips. His biggest regret was losing his cool against Ashwin’s team during a TNPL game. Ashwin only intervened and stopped the fracas. He said he could’t sleep that night and had no peace until he apologised. He might not sleep the night of May 29 either, because the left-arm spinner nabbed his deity with a straightforward piece of bowling. Ashwin stepped out, Sai pulled his length back, Ashwin miscued straight to Lockie Ferguson. He let out an instinctive roar of joy. Then went mute. Another night without sleep.

Sanga knew, Sanga told

Perhaps Kumar Sangakkara saw what was coming. On Friday night, after Rajasthan Royals steamrolled RCB, he addressed the team.

“We are at a real nice high.The key is to come down now. It’s not going to be easy. We have a short turn around time. We got to appreciate what we did today but now our job is to be at our peak again with bat and ball in a day and half. We can’t recreate today on Sunday. Today is done. Be ready for things that might not go our way, things that we don’t expect, be ready to change with what’s happening on the day.”

At least with the bat, they haven’t adjusted. All that Sangakkara was afraid about, has occurred. How will they now go with the ball?

Boult open, Yuzi jammed

“I did name him after a cricketer Yajuvindra Singh, who took seven catches in a Test match. I just changed the name a bit but that cricketer was the reason,” the father of Yuzvendra Chahal had once told this newspaper. Usually a pretty safe catcher but irony was blowing in the Ahmedabad wind on Sunday night. In the first over of the chase, Trent Boult had got one to curve into Shubman Gill who stabbed it off the inside edge and it popped up off his pad close on the leg side. Boult had placed Chahal pretty much for that kind of an eventuality, at short square-leg. Chahal lunged forward but clanged it. Boult had already started running towards him and Shimron Hetmeyer too crouched pretty close. Boult ran his hands through his hair in anguish, Hetmeyer plunged his face into his palms, and Chahal kept looking around him rather despondent.

How did Chahal NOT keep a hold of this? Spain without the S 🥲 pic.twitter.com/OFjkPJriUj — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) May 29, 2022

Sunday is the new Wade-noose-day

“It’s been a frustrating tournament personally,” Matthew Wade had said yesterday to Cricket.com.au. “I’ve been hitting the ball well, especially since I came back into the team. It just hasn’t quite clicked, I found the fielders a little bit, just found ways to get out but I’ve played enough to know that happens for periods of time throughout T20 especially, but you’ve just got to stay brave and keep swinging the bat like you know you can swing it.” He swung a six but was sorted out by Trent Boult who got one to swing away from him from middle and leg line. Wade tried to flick it but sent a dolly straight to short midwicket. And he craned his neck all the way back, waiting for the replay on the big screen. Even though they don’t have to chase much, pressure is slowly building up on Gujarat Titans.

All in a day’s work

Prasidh Krishna bowled a peach to blast the stumps of Wridhimann Saha—a late -swerving in-swinger that rolled back memories of Javagal Srinath, similarly tall and reedy at the start of his career. The next over, he bowled a horrendous wide when he decided to go from around the stumps to Matthew Wade. The Australian then thwacked him for a six. It was one of those days all-in-a-day’s work night when he veered between the extremes. Either he was silly, or sublime. He then served one up full that begged Hardik Pandya to be pasted through covers. Two balls later, he hurried Gill into a cut that was not there, but the edge flew past Samson. Krishna, after three overs where he hardly emoted, threw his arms in frustration. It was a night which could have gone better for him; a night that could have gone worse too.