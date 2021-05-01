scorecardresearch
Monday, May 03, 2021
Rajasthan Royals name Gerald Coetzee as Liam Livingstone’s replacement

The 20-year-old Coetzee has played eight T20 matches so far and has taken nine wickets at an average of 23.33 in the format. He has represented South Africa in two under-19 World Cups.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: May 1, 2021 10:56:32 pm
Gerald Coetzee has played just 20 professional matches in his career so far. (Twitter/CSA)

Rajasthan Royals on Saturday signed South African pacer Gerald Coetzee as a replacement for England batsman Liam Livingstone for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

Livingstone had pulled out of the tournament due to bio-bubble fatigue last month.

“Rajasthan Royals have signed South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee as a replacement for England’s Liam Livingstone for the remainder of the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021,” an IPL media release said.

The 20-year-old Coetzee has played eight T20 matches so far and has taken nine wickets at an average of 23.33 in the format. He has represented his country in two under-19 World Cups.

The Royals are slated to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Delhi on Sunday.

