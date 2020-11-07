‘Captain needs to take accountability’: Gautam Gambhir slams Virat Kohli after IPL exit

"So it has to be accountability," Gautam Gambhir, who led KKR to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014, said on the show 'Time Out'. (BCCI/IPL)

After another disappointing outing, former India batsman Gautam Gambhir feels that Virat Kohli should step down from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captaincy. Gambhir pointed out that eight years is a long time and if a team fails to win a single title in this period than the captain should be held accountable.

Virat Kohli-led RCB failed crumbled against Sunrisers Hyderabad and crashed out of Indian Premier League 2020. After being asked to bat first, RCB could only manage 131/7 on the board after 20 overs. SRH chased down the target with ease and won the match by six wickets.

“100%, because the problem is about accountability. Eight years into the tournament [without a trophy], eight years is a long time. Tell me any other captain…forget about the captain, tell me any other player who would have got eight years and wouldn’t have won the title and would have still continued with it. So it has to be accountability. A captain needs to take accountability,” Gambhir said in a live interaction on ESPNCricinfo.

“It’s not only about one year, it’s not only about this. I have nothing against Virat Kohli but somewhere down the line, he needs to put his hand up and say, ‘yes, I am responsible. I am accountable’.

.@GautamGambhir says it is time for Bangalore to look beyond Virat Kohli as captain 🏏https://t.co/hbe8aQOUsg #T20Timeout pic.twitter.com/9ntEpG1uDY — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 7, 2020

“Eight years is a long, long time. Look at what happened to R Ashwin. Two years of captaincy [for the Kings XI Punjab], he couldn’t deliver and he was removed. We talk about MS Dhoni, we talk about Rohit Sharma, we talk about Virat Kohli…not at all. Dhoni has won three [IPL] titles, Rohit Sharma has won four titles, and that’s the reason they’ve captained for such a long time because they’ve delivered. I’m sure if Rohit Sharma wouldn’t have delivered for eight years, he would have been removed as well. There should not be different yardsticks for different people,” Gambhir highlighted.

“The problem and the accountability starts from the top, not from the management nor the support staff, but from the leader. You’re the leader, you’re the captain. When you get the credit, you should take the criticism as well.”

