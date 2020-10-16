scorecardresearch
‘It takes years to build a legacy’: Gambhir’s cryptic tweet after KKR’s captaincy change

Gautam Gambhir posted a cryptic tweet after Eoin Morgan replaced Dinesh Karthik as captain for Kolkata Knight Riders.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 16, 2020 8:03:07 pm
ipl 2020, kkrDinesh Karthik has handed over captaincy reigns to Eoin Morgan.(BCCI/IPL)

Dinesh Karthik on Friday handed over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captaincy to England ODI skipper Eoin Morgan. As per a statement released by the franchise, Karthik now looks forward to focusing more on his batting.

KKR under Karthik have registered four wins from seven matches and are placed at the fourth position on the points table. But the wins don’t actually reflect KKR’s form as they yet to pick the perfect momentum. Karthik also faced backlash on social media, with many fans urging the wicketkeeper-batsman to be dropped from the captaincy role.

Reacting to the development, former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir in a cryptic tweet tried to highlight his contribution to the franchise.

He wrote: “It takes years to build a legacy but a minute to destroy it.”

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan indicated that the move could backfire.

KKR are taking on Mumbai Indians in the clash on Friday night.

